Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Sunderland could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest.

Sunderland will be without six players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Reinildo Mandava will begin a three-match suspension following his red card for violent conduct in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa. Arthur Masuaku is the most likely candidate to deputise at left-back.

Club-record signing Habib Diarra is ruled out until December after undergoing groin surgery and he is joined in the treatment room by Romaine Mundle (hamstring), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Aji Alese (shoulder) and Leo Hjelde (Achilles), but Luke O'Nien (shoulder) is back in contention.

Regis Le Bris will weigh up whether to recall Daniel Ballard to his backline or continue with centre-back pairing Omar Alderete and Nordi Mukiele who have both been standout performers for the Black Cats this term.

Ballard could be recalled if Mukiele moves over to right-back at the expense of Trai Hume, or if Le Bris opts to begin with a back five which he suggested was an option under consideration at his pre-match press conference.

In the absence of Diarra, Daniel Neil will be pushing to start his first PL game of the season, but Chris Rigg or Enzo Le Fee could be preferred in the middle of the pitch alongside Granit Xhaka and Noah Sadiki.

Le Fee began the last match on the left side of attack, but if he does drop back into midfield, that would open the door for Simon Adingra to join Chemsdine Talbi and Wilson Isidor in attack, the latter, meanwhile faces competition from Eliezer Mayenda and Brian Brobbey for the centre-forward spot.

Sunderland possible starting lineup: Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Masuaku; Rigg, Xhaka, Sadiki; Talbi, Isidor, Le Fee

