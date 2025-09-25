Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Nottingham Forest could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Sunderland.

Nottingham Forest could be without up to three players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Sunderland at the City Ground.

While Ola Aina remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, key defender Murillo has missed the last three games with an ankle problem and will be assessed ahead of kickoff this weekend.

Midfielder Douglas Luiz has also emerged as a doubt after he was taken off as a precaution at half time in Wednesday’s 2-2 Europa League draw with Real Betis with ‘hamstring soreness’.

The Brazilian’s potential absence could see Morgan Gibbs-White move into a central midfield role alongside Ibrahim Sangare and in-form Elliot Anderson, who has produced seven line breaking passes in the Premier League this term, only bettered by Bruno Fernandes (eight).

Head coach Ange Postecoglou has a big decision to make up top; Igor Jesus started and scored a brace in midweek, but Chris Wood has begun all five PL matches so far this season and is likely to earn a recall this weekend, even though he is without a goal in his last four appearances.

Wingers Dan Ndoye and Dilane Bakwa will both be pushing to return to the first XI to either play with or replace Callum Hudson-Odoi, while Neco Williams and Oleksandr Zinchenko could begin as full-backs for the third game in a row.

If Murillo is not fit to start, then Morato is expected to continue at centre-back alongside Nikola Milenkovic, who has been cleared to play after suffering with cramp in midweek. Matz Sels, meanwhile, will start again in goal and is still searching for his first clean sheet of the season.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup: Sels; Williams, Milenkovic, Murillo, Zinchenko; Sangare, Anderson; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

> Click here to see how Sunderland could line up for this contest

No Data Analysis info