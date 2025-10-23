Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Sunderland could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Chelsea.

Sunderland will be without six players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Head coach Regis Le Bris has confirmed that Omar Alderete is ruled out due to concussion protocols, while Habib Diarra (groin), Romaine Mundle (hamstring), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Aji Alese (shoulder), Leo Hjelde (Achilles) all remain sidelined with injuries.

However, the Black Cats can welcome back Reinildo Mandava from a three-match suspension and he is expected to return at left-back, with Nordi Mukiele - who scored in last weekend’s 2-0 win over Wolves - switching to centre-back to partner Daniel Ballard.

Trai Hume is set to start again at right-back and Robin Roefs will continue in goal, while a midfield triumvirate of Granit Xhaka, Noah Sadiki and Chris Rigg could remain intact.

Chemsdine Talbi impressed as a substitute and played a key role in Sunderland’s second goal against Wolves; the versatile attacker is therefore hoping to be rewarded with a start, potentially on the right flank at the expense of ex-Chelsea man Bertrand Traore, while Enzo Le Fee operates on the left.

Le Bris is expected to stick with Wilson Isidor up front, but Eliezer Mayenda and Brian Brobbey will both be hoping to force their way into the first XI.

Sunderland possible starting lineup: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Reinildo; Rigg, Xhaka, Sadiki; Talbi, Isidor, Le Fee

> Click here to see how Chelsea could line up for this contest

No Data Analysis info