Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Chelsea could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Sunderland.

Chelsea will be without seven players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Sunderland at Stamford Bridge.

Liam Delap has stepped up his recovery from a hamstring injury and is “very close” to a first-team return, according to head coach Enzo Maresca, but this weekend’s contest will come too soon for the striker.

Cole Palmer (groin), Levi Colwill (ACL), Dario Essugo (thigh), Benoit Badiashile (muscle) and Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping ban) are also unavailable for selection, while Malo Gusto is suspended after he was sent off in last weekend’s 3-0 Premier League win at Nottingham Forest.

Moises Caicedo scored as an inverted right-back in Chelsea's 5-1 Champions League win over Ajax in midweek, but he is expected to return to his natural deep-lying midfield role against Sunderland, with captain Reece James set to be recalled on the right side of a back four.

Robert Sanchez is poised to replace Filip Jorgensen in goal, while Trevoh Chalobah and Marc Cucurella will hope to return at centre-back and left-back respectively, with Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo or Jorrel Hato potentially making way.

Caicedo will likely link arms with Enzo Fernandez in midfield; the Brazilian recovered from a minor injury to start and score against Ajax. Maresca will, however, weigh up whether to use Fernandez in a deeper midfield role or as a number 10.

Should Fernandez play in a deeper role, in-form 18-year-old Estevao could continue in a central role behind striker Joao Pedro, who is set to lead the line ahead of former Sunderland loanee Marc Guiu after missing the win over Ajax through suspension.

Pedro Neto is also in line for a recall and will likely begin on the right flank, while Alejandro Garnacho, Jamie Gittens and Tyrique George are all set to battle for a start on the left wing.

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Sanchez; James, Tosin, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Estevao, Garnacho; Pedro

