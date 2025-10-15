Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Premier League fixture between Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland have the opportunity to move into the top six of the Premier League table when they play host to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the visitors make the long trip to the Stadium of Light sitting at the bottom of the standings without a win to their name.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the game.

What time does Sunderland vs. Wolves kick off?

The Premier League contest will kick off at 3pm, BST, on Saturday, October 18.

Where is Sunderland vs. Wolves being played?

The match will take place at the Stadium of Light, the home ground of Sunderland

Regis Le Bris' side have been outstanding at their North-East ground this campaign, collecting seven points from fixtures against West Ham United, Brentford and Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Wolves have accumulated just one point from their three away fixtures, losing 1-0 at Bournemouth and Newcastle United respectively before earning a 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur.

How to watch Sunderland vs. Wolves in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest in the East Midlands will not be available to watch in the United Kingdom due to the 3pm blackout rule

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app. UK viewers can also watch the highlights of the game on Match of the Day, which will start at 10:30pm on BBC One on Saturday night.

What is at stake for Sunderland vs. Wolves?

As one of five 3pm kickoffs on Saturday afternoon, it is difficult to predict where Sunderland may end the weekend.

There are three points separating them to third-placed Tottenham Hotspur and three points to Leeds United in 15th position.

Meanwhile, Wolves know that they need to get a win on the board as soon as possible or they will not move off the bottom of the Premier League standings.

No Data Analysis info