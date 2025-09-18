Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland and Aston Villa's Premier League clash at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

Sunderland will aim to build on their impressive return to the Premier League when they face faltering Aston Villa at the Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon.

Regis Le Bris' Black Cats have won two, drawn one and lost only one of their opening four matches in their first Premier League season since 2016-17.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are one of just two teams yet to record a victory in the top flight, while they are also the only team in England's top seven leagues yet to score a goal in league football.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details on how to tune in to this weekend's action.

What time does Sunderland vs. Aston Villa kick off?

This clash will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday afternoon in the UK.

Where is Sunderland vs. Aston Villa being played?

Sunderland will play host to Aston Villa at the Stadium of Light, which boasts a capacity of 48,707.

How to watch Sunderland vs. Aston Villa in the UK

TV channels

The match will be broadcast on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League channels for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Fans can stream the game via NOW TV, Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ app.

Highlights

Highlights will also be available on the Sky Sports+ app, as well as the club's individual media channels.

Who will win Sunderland vs. Aston Villa?

Aston Villa may enter Sunday's Premier League fixture as the favourites, but Unai Emery's men will certainly have their work cut out for them if they are to secure their first three points of the campaign against this Sunderland side.

The Black Cats have enjoyed a strong return to the top flight thus far, and with a solid defence backed up by the brilliance of Robin Roefs, Aston Villa's struggling attack faces a tough task in trying to score their first Premier League goal.

Alongside the passionate Stadium of Light crowd, Sunderland will surely fancy their chances of taking at least a point against an out-of-sorts Aston Villa.

