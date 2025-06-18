Sports Mole examines three crucial factors that could help Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland ensure their safety in the Premier League.

The gap between the Premier League and the Championship appears to be ever-growing, making survival for promoted teams increasingly difficult every season.

That challenge is reflected in the harsh reality that all three newly promoted sides have been relegated straight back down in both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.

Now, Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland are the newest trio aiming to win the Premier League survival race, determined to break the emerging cycle and secure their place in the top flight.

Here, Sports Mole examines three crucial factors that could help the promoted clubs ensure their safety in the Premier League.

The Role of Recruitment

Recruitment can make or break a promoted team’s season, as perfecting the transfer window can help address key areas and bridge the gap in quality between the top two divisions, while also retaining the core group of players that originally lifted the club to the Premier League.

Ipswich Town attempted to bolster their squad with the Championship’s best to help lead them to safety in 2024-25, but with a real lack of Premier League experience, the Tractor Boys were relegated with 22 points.

At the other end of the spectrum, Leicester City and Southampton both signed several players with plenty of experience at the top level, but they were also unable to avoid the drop.

That highlights the delicate balance needed in recruitment to ensure survival, and even when it is done right, as exemplified by Nottingham Forest’s climb from promotion in 2021-22 to achieving European football in 2024-25, the Reds broke multiple financial rules in the process.

Ultimately, the key positions to improve are in defence and attack, as shown by Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton all being in the bottom three for goals scored and goals conceded last term.

Sunderland have already made a key signing by making Enzo Le Fee a permanent Black Cats player, but acquisitions in attack will be of paramount importance for a team that scored 58 league goals last term - the lowest of any team in the Championship top six.

The Importance of Playstyle

While promoted teams being immediately relegated has become a clear trend in recent seasons, there has been another emerging pattern that may be contributing to this cycle.

In years past, newly promoted teams often adopted a defence-first approach in the Premier League, focusing on shutting up shop and catching opponents on the counter, prioritising avoiding defeats over chasing victories.

However, that has shifted in recent years, with promoted teams increasingly trying to replicate the possession-heavy style that often earns them their initial rise, which usually mirrors the tactics of elite clubs like Manchester City and Arsenal.

Unfortunately, that approach has backfired more often than not, as many players struggle to adapt to the relentless pressure of Premier League opposition and fail to retain possession, leading to costly errors and defensive vulnerabilities.

Brighton & Hove Albion and Bournemouth provide the best survival blueprints in recent seasons, as both initially embraced an organised defensive structure and counter-attacking style to establish themselves in the top flight before switching to the intense pressing and high-tempo style we see today.

A return to the defence-first strategy may be the key to survival, and if any of the newly promoted sides are suited to this approach, it is Burnley.

Scott Parker’s side had a sensational defensive record in the Championship in 2024-25, conceding just 16 goals in 46 league games, making them by far the best bets to succeed with this pragmatic style in the top flight.

However, there must still be an emphasis on attack at the right times, and with midfielder Josh Brownhill topping their scoring charts last term, the Clarets will need to perfect their transfers in the forward department.

Sunderland have also shown they are capable of sitting deep and profiting on the break, most notably shown in their playoff final win against Sheffield United, while Leeds Utd may need to balance their aggressive style with defensive discipline.

The Value of Home Strength

Alongside the needed defensive solidity, promoted teams need to make the most of their home advantage.

The value of the fans is extremely underrated in football, with a passionate and vocal home crowd often an extremely powerful tool to help teams get that little boost, giving players the confidence to perform at their best and helping turn tight games into vital wins.

All six of the newly promoted, and subsequently relegated, teams in the last two seasons have had miserable records at their home grounds, including Ipswich and Southampton managing just one win each at home in 2024-25.

For teams like Burnley, Leeds and Sunderland, making their home ground a fortress could be essential, not just to secure points but also to instil belief and provide positive momentum.

Consistently strong home performances can provide a base to build upon when travelling to away fixtures, while the ability to frustrate and intimidate teams at their own grounds can help in recording crucial points – just look at the fear that Anfield strikes into the travelling opposition and how much Liverpool benefit!

Leeds Utd's Elland Road is the most challenging away ground to travel to as it stands, highlighted by losing just one home league fixture last term, and Burnley and Sunderland must follow suit to increase their chances of survival.

The Fine Balance of Survival

Ultimately, survival in the Premier League for promoted teams demands a fine balance - smart recruitment, an adaptable playstyle and harnessing the power of the home advantage.

While the challenges will certainly be immense, those who get all of these elements right are giving themselves the strongest foundation for success and the best chance of breaking the emerging cycle and avoiding the drop.