Preview: Strasbourg vs Le Havre - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Ligue 1 clash between Strasbourg and Le Havre, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Strasbourg can maintain their 100% record at home in Ligue 1 this season with a victory on Sunday over Le Havre at Stade de la Meinau, with the latter seeking a first away triumph in the new campaign.

A late goal conceded in second-half stoppage time saw Le Racing suffer their first defeat of the domestic campaign, losing 3-2 at Monaco, while the visitors got by Nice 3-1.


Match preview

We saw another late charge by Strasbourg on matchday three, but this time it was their normally rock-solid defensive unit which cost them points.

Heading into their match with Monaco, Liam Rosenior’s side had not conceded a single goal in this competition, but they have now incurred three domestic away defeats in 2025.

Leaving it late has been a staple of this team early into this campaign, with all four of the Alsace club’s goals scored in Ligue 1 thus far occurring in the second half, each beyond the 70th minute.

They have won eight of their 11 top-flight encounters this year at Stade de la Meinau and on Sunday could equal their highest tally for Ligue 1 home wins in a calendar year this century (nine).

The last 11 times that they have kept the opposition off the scoresheet in the opening 45 minutes, this team have come away with points, winning in 10 of those instances.

Only once this decade have Le RCS won their opening two home matches in the top flight, capturing their two August fixtures in 2023 by a combined margin of 4-1.

Le Havre goalkeeper Mory Diaw pictured on August 30, 2025

For as clinical as Le Havre have been early into the new domestic campaign, they have been equally vulnerable at the back as well.

The club from Normandy have scored in 18 straight Ligue 1 affairs but at the same time have given up at least one on nine successive occasions.

Their current scoring run is the second-longest in Ligue 1 at the moment, with only the reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain doing better (23 games).

Didier Digard’s men have won five of their last six away outings in the top flight but could suffer consecutive league defeats as the visitors this weekend for the first time in 2025.

Le Havre have won their last five matches played in this competition when netting multiple goals, three of which occurred away from home.

Les Ciel et Marine have won two of their previous three league fixtures versus Strasbourg, including a 3-2 victory in Alsace last season, their first away triumph against them this century.

Strasbourg Ligue 1 form:



Strasbourg form (all competitions):



Le Havre Ligue 1 form:




Team News

Diego Moreira of Strasbourg pictured on August 30, 2025

Knee injuries could keep Saidou Sow and Julio Enciso out of the Strasbourg fold on Sunday, while Guela Doue is dealing with a knock, Soumaila Coulibaly has a calf strain and Rabby Nzingoula must sit this one out following his red card versus Monaco.

Dilane Bakwa and Joaquin Panichelli brought them back into that game with second-half strikes, the team-leading second of the campaign for the latter.

There is just one injury concern for Le Havre heading into this encounter with Andy Logbo doubtful to play because of a shoulder issue, which has hampered him for weeks.

Fode Doucoure is up to two goals domestically this season, tied with Rassoul N'Diaye for the team lead, with both players netting on matchday three, while Issa Soumare scored his first of the season in second-half stoppage time.

Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Penders; Hogsberg, Sarr, Doukoure; Paez, Amougou, Luis, Moreira; Lemarechal, Barco; Panichelli

Le Havre possible starting lineup:

Diaw; Nego, Sangante, Lloris, Zouaoui; Seko; Doucoure, Toure, Ndiaye, Soumare; Samatta


SM words green background

We say: Strasbourg 2-1 Le Havre

It may take them a while to find a breakthrough, but that knack for the dramatic should provide Strasbourg with the confidence needed to keep going in what promises to be another close game.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

