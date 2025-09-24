Tottenham Hotspur reportedly have the first 'priority' to sign Harry Kane if he decides to leave Bayern Munich in 2026. Thomas Frank is a big fan of the player.

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly have a 'priority' option to sign Harry Kane if he decides to leave Bayern Munich in 2026.

The England striker scored a club-record 280 goals in 435 matches for Spurs before moving to Bayern in August 2023.

Kane has been simply outstanding for the Bavarian giants, scoring 98 goals in 103 appearances across all competitions and helping the side win the Bundesliga last season.

The 32-year-old, who won the Bundesliga Golden Boot in the last two seasons, has been in terrific form this season, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in four league games so far.

Kane is under contract at the Allianz Arena until June 2027, but speculations are rife that he could return to the Premier League next summer to chase down Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League goalscoring record.

Tottenham have 'priority' option to sign Kane

In recent weeks, it has been reported that several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Newcastle United, are interested in signing the Bayern striker.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are the first ones who could make an offer to sign Kane if the striker decides to leave Germany.

Thomas Frank, who hailed him as an 'unbelievable' player, has opened the door for a potential return. The Spurs boss is a big admirer of Kane, and suggested that the striker is 'more than welcome' to make a return to his former club.

Romano adds that Kane is currently focused on Bayern, and the England captain believes that the German giants have a strong squad capable of competing for the Champions League this season in a serious way.

Could Kane be tempted to make a return to Tottenham?

Kane has scored 213 goals in the Premier League, and he is just 47 goals away from breaking Shearer's record, which should be the biggest motivation for him to return to England.

Having won the Bundesliga with Bayern, Kane would be looking to lift the Champions League with the German side. If he manages to do that this season, he can happily bid farewell to Bayern next summer to return to his old club and help them win a trophy.

There is reportedly a ‘secret’ clause in his contract that would allow him to leave Bayern for €65m (£56.7m) in the summer of 2026, but Kane must inform the club of his desire to leave before the end of the January transfer window.

It would be a fairytale moment if he makes an emotional return to Spurs next summer, but many factors need to fall in place for that to happen.