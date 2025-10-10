Tottenham Hotspur reportedly show an interest in reuniting Thomas Frank with one of his Brentford attackers, who has established a reputation for aerial excellence and ruthlessness in front of goal.

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly shown interest in a possible move for a Brentford attacker in the next summer transfer window.

The Lilywhites reinforced their offensive ranks with the signings of Randal Kolo Muani, Mohammed Kudus and Xavi Simons over the summer, as well as converting Mathys Tel's loan from Bayern Munich into a permanent deal.

The latter and Kudus were on target in last weekend's 2-1 Premier League victory over Leeds United, as Spurs maintained their unbeaten start to the new Premier League season under Thomas Frank.

The Dane was tipped to bring both Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo with him to North London in the most recent window, but the ex-Bees pair joined Newcastle United and Manchester United respectively instead.

However, Spurs could still reunite Frank with one of his former Gtech Community Stadium stars, as journalist Florian Plettenberg claims that the Lilywhites are now keeping tabs on German winger Kevin Schade.

Spurs show transfer 'interest' in Kevin Schade for 2026

The 23-year-old was brought to Brentford on an initial loan deal from Freiburg in 2023, before Frank's Brentford signed him on a permanent basis for £21.8m that same summer.

Schade was initially outshone by the likes of Wissa, Mbeumo and Ivan Toney in the Bees' attack and also struggled with a serious adductor injury in 2023-24, but he has since started to find his feet in West London, scoring 15 goals and providing five assists in 82 games for Brentford.

A productive 2024-25 campaign saw Schade net 11 goals in 38 Premier League appearances, although he has only struck once in seven games so far this season, scoring Brentford's first in their 2-2 derby draw with Chelsea.

Nevertheless, Tottenham have apparently expressed an interest in signing the Germany international at the end of the season, although they are just one of several teams running the rule over the attacker.

Brentford have Schade under contract until the end of the 2027-28 season, though, and the Bees are well-placed to demand a profit on the 23-year-old given his Premier League exploits last season.

What would Kevin Schade bring to Tottenham?

With Frank at the Brentford helm, Schade occupied a number of positions in the Bees' attack, functioning as a right-winger and centre-forward but largely coming up with his best work on the left-hand side.

The German memorably struck a hat-trick and also provided an assist in a 4-1 thrashing of Leicester City last November, as well as scoring in three straight games against Nottingham Forest, Manchester United and Ipswich Town in May.

Schade would likely compete for wide starts at Tottenham too, and one statistic that immediately jumps out is his aerial ability, having won 3.32 off-ground duels per match over the past 365 days.

Such a number puts Schade in the top 1% of all wingers in the big five European leagues, and the 6ft 1in German has also established a reputation for ruthlessness when chances arrive.

Schade has registered 0.21 goals per shot in the Premier League over the past year, putting him in the top 3% of all wide men across the English top flight, Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga and Ligue 1.