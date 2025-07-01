Sports Mole rounds up all of Tottenham Hotspur's expiring contracts for this season and next.

Seventeen was the number for Tottenham Hotspur in the 2024-25 season, in both the best sense and the worst sense for Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian ended Spurs' 17-year wait for another trophy in the Europa League, but a 17th-placed finish in the Premier League was a sack-worthy ranking in the eyes of Daniel Levy and other Lilywhites chiefs.

A few free agents followed Postecoglou out of the door in Alfie Whiteman, Sergio Reguilon and Fraser Forster, but which players could follow in the next 12 or 24 months?

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the Tottenham players whose contracts either expire at the end of June 2026, or in the summer of 2027.

Which Tottenham players are out of contract in the summer of 2026?

© Reuters

Age: 32

Position: Left-back

Transfer value: £5.1m

Joined: July 23, 2014

Joining fee: £10.8m

Tottenham appearances: 358

Tottenham goals: 9

Honours



EFL Cup (1): 2012-13



Europa League (1): 2024-25



The longest-serving player at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, experienced left-back Ben Davies also struggled for regular minutes in 2024-25 and is now only a fringe player, but he recently penned a short-term extension ahead of a possible free transfer in 2026.

© Reuters

Age: 32

Position: Left winger

Transfer value: £16.9m

Joined: August 28, 2015

Joining fee: £25.7m

Tottenham appearances: 454

Tottenham goals: 173

Honours



Asian Games (1): 2019



Europa League (1): 2024-25



Tottenham recently exercised their option to trigger Son Heung-min's contract extension until the end of the 2025-26 season, but he will be on the verge of turning 34 by that point, and his long-term future remains unclear.

© Reuters

Age: 28

Position: Central midfielder

Transfer value: £25.3m

Joined: Jan 31, 2022

Joining fee: £16.1m

Tottenham appearances: 113

Tottenham goals: 9

Honours



Europa League (1): 2024-25



Serie A (3): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20



Coppa Italia (2): 2017-18, 2020-21



Supercoppa Italiana (2): 2018-19, 2020-21



Argentina Primera Division (2): 2015, 2017



Argentinian Cup (1): 2015



Three years into his Tottenham spell, Rodrigo Bentancur is yet to be rewarded with a new contract after his injury hell, but talks are now said to have commenced over a renewal.

© Reuters

Age: 28

Position: Central midfielder

Transfer value: £21.1m

Joined: Jul 1, 2022

Joining fee: £24.8m

Tottenham appearances: 100

Tottenham goals: 2

Honours



Europa League (1): 2024-25



After a dismal first campaign under Antonio Conte, Yves Bissouma played a more important role in the Tottenham XI during Postecoglou's debut season but is yet to do enough to warrant a contract extension, and a sale in 2025 is now considered likely.

Age: 24

Position: Winger

Transfer value: £12.9m

Joined: Jul 26, 2021

Joining fee: £21.4m

Tottenham appearances: 43

Tottenham goals: 0

Honours



Europa League (2): 2019-20, 2022-23



Four years into his Tottenham tenure, Bryan Gil is yet to even score a goal, and the Spaniard could very well be allowed to leave permanently following a loan spell at Girona.

Age: 19

Position: Winger

Transfer value: £3m

Joined: January 1, 2025

Joining fee: £3.4m

Tottenham appearances: 0

Tottenham goals: 0

Honours

None

Teenage talent Yang Min-hyeok only penned a short-term contract upon his arrival in North London, but that situation should be rectified in due course.

Which Tottenham players are out of contract in 2027?

Age: 27

Position: Centre-back

Transfer value: £50m

Joined: August 6, 2021

Joining fee: £44.6m

Tottenham appearances: 124

Tottenham goals: 7

Honours



Europa League (1): 2024-25



Still on the same terms he signed upon making the permanent switch to Tottenham in 2022, Cristian Romero is thought to be a top target for Atletico Madrid, leaving Spurs with a huge decision to make this summer.

Age: 28

Position: Striker

Transfer value: £17.2m

Joined: July 1, 2022

Joining fee: £49.7m

Tottenham appearances: 90

Tottenham goals: 20

Honours



Europa League (1): 2024-25



Injuries and inconsistency have plagued Richarlison ever since he joined Spurs, who may now choose to cut their losses on the Galatasaray-linked Brazilian while they can still recoup a decent fee.

Age: 21

Position: Striker

Transfer value: £1.7m

Joined: July 1, 2020

Joining fee: Free

Tottenham appearances: 22

Tottenham goals: 1

Honours



Europa League (1): 2024-25



Still in the embryonic stages of his professional career, Dane Scarlett can leave Spurs for nothing in 2027, and a new contract is far from a guarantee while he is yet to have a breakthrough year.

Age: 20

Position: Striker

Transfer value: £1.7m

Joined: July 28, 2020

Joining fee: £300k

Tottenham appearances: 2

Tottenham goals: 1

Honours

None

Alfie Devine has just returned from a worthwhile loan spell at Belgian side KVC Westerlo, and the playmaker may now be given the chance to prove his worth to Thomas Frank in pre-season.

Age: 17

Position: Winger

Transfer value: £15.4m

Joined: 2016

Joining fee: Free

Tottenham appearances: 21

Tottenham goals: 1

Honours



Europa League (1): 2024-25



One year on from penning his first professional contract, teenage phenom Mikey Moore is expected to sign another contract extension in North London to ward off interest from the UK and abroad.