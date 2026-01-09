Preview: Sparta Rotterdam vs Heracles - prediction, team news, lineups

By Paddy Hayes | 09 Jan 2026 17:37 , Last updated: 09 Jan 2026 18:34

Sparta Rotterdam welcome Heracles to Het Kasteel on Sunday as mid-table mediocrity meets relegation-threatened underachievers in the Eredivisie.

With both sides returning from the winter break, the fixture offers an early chance to set the tone for the second half of the campaign.

Match preview

Sparta Rotterdam return from the festive break following a victory away at FC Volendam last time out and have lost just one of their last six matches in all competitions.

Maurice Steijn’s side sit comfortably in mid-table but have struggled in front of goal, scoring the second-fewest goals in the division with 18; only cellar-dwellers NAC Breda (16) have registered fewer.

Tobias Lauritsen has been crucial to Sparta’s attacking output, netting eight goals and accounting for 44% of the club’s Eredivisie tally this season.

Despite their solid overall form, De Kasteelheren have failed to win any of the last four meetings with Heracles.

Heracles travel to Rotterdam sitting 17th in the table, just one point above bottom-placed NAC Breda.

Ernest Faber’s side had been unbeaten in seven of their previous eight matches in all competitions before falling to a 3-0 defeat last time out.

Defensive frailties have been the visitors' undoing, having shipped a league-high 44 goals so far this season.

While their away form has been poor, with just one win from nine trips, Heracles will draw confidence from a 3-0 victory in the reverse fixture earlier in the campaign.

Sparta Rotterdam Eredivisie form:

LDLWLW

Sparta Rotterdam form (all competitions):

DLWLWW

Heracles Eredivisie form:

WWDDLL

Heracles form (all competitions):

WDDLWL

Team News

Sayfallah Ltaief has shaken off his injury issues and could be in line to return to the starting lineup.

After producing a man-of-the-match performance against Willem II, Shunsuke Mito has now had a direct hand in four goals across his last four starts and is emerging as a key threat.

Lauritsen is set to spearhead the attack once more after scoring the decisive goal in the recent 1-0 victory over Volendam, calmly converting a late penalty.

Turning to the visitors, Jeff Reine-Adelaide remains out with a knee problem, and Sem Scheperman is sidelined by a hamstring injury, although Ivan Mesik is available again following a one-match suspension.

Heracles will be relying on Jizz Hornkamp to deliver in front of goal once more as he looks to add to his already impressive scoring record of 10 in the Dutch top flight this season.

Sparta Rotterdam possible starting lineup:

Drommel; Kleijn, Quintero, Young, Sambo; Kitolano, Baas; Mito, Duijvestijn, Van Bergen; Lauritsen

Heracles possible starting lineup:

Jansink; Te Wierik, Mirani, Van Hoorenbeeck, Wieckhoff; Hrustic, Bruns; Limbombe, Van Gilst, Ould-Chikh; Hornkamp

We say: Sparta Rotterdam 3-1 Heracles

Sparta’s solid recent form and home advantage should give them the edge against a Heracles side that are defensively abysmal, especially on their travels.

While Hornkamp remains a threat, the hosts are fancied to do enough to secure the points and extend a solid run.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.