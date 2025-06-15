Southampton are reportedly considering a £4.2m move for FC Koln and United States striker Damion Downs this summer.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a stellar campaign for the German side in Bundesliga 2, helping them to promotion to the Bundesliga.

Meanwhile, Southampton suffered a sobering term in the Premier League, with Will Still now in charge heading towards a Championship season.

The Saints managed a mere 12 points across 38 top-flight matches, narrowly avoiding the title of the worst-ever Premier League team.

Despite their struggles in 2024-25, the South Coast club will be expected to be at the top of the rankings in the Championship over the next 12 months.

Southampton considering move for Koln star Downs?

According to Sky Sports News, Southampton are targeting the German market for a potential arrival during the summer transfer window.

The report claims that the Saints are considering a move for Koln and United States striker Downs ahead of the new campaign.

It is understood that Southampton and the Bundesliga side have entered talks surrounding a possible switch for the attacker.

A fee of £4.2m is supposedly being discussed by the parties for Downs, who was a key part in a promotion-winning term at RheinEnergie Stadion last season.

With a new contract offer on the table at his current employers, the 20-year-old is yet to decide where his long-term future lies.

Downs going up

Despite a rather modest total of 61 points across the second tier last season, Koln secured top spot ahead of second-placed Hamburger SV.

Downs was the joint-top goalscorer in the ranks of the title winners alongside Tim Lemperle, with both picking up 10 Bundesliga 2 strikes.

This calendar year has also been a significant one on the international stage, with the striker making his United States debut versus Switzerland earlier this month.