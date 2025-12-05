Preview: Slough Town vs Macclesfield - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 05 Dec 2025 15:33 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 18:34

Slough Town, the lowest-ranked team left in the FA Cup, will welcome fellow non-league side Macclesfield to Arbour Park on Sunday with both teams hoping to reach the third round.

The hosts currently sit 22nd in the National League South, and the visitors are 16th in the National League North, just four points off the playoffs.

Match preview

Slough slipped into the relegation zone last weekend after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Dover Athletic, although player-manager Scott Davies did make seven changes in preparation for the FA Cup.

The Rebels booked their place in the second round with a 2-1 win over Altrincham last month and have amassed two wins and four defeats in their six league games since.

No other team in the National League North or South has conceded more goals than Slough so far this season, but Davies is confident his side will produce a much improved performance against Macclesfield.

Slough suffered a 5-1 defeat to Weston-super-Mare and a 4-1 loss to Maidstone in the same week before bouncing back to beat Altrincham in the first round, and Davies is expecting a similar "reaction" from his side on Sunday.

© Imago

Macclesfield, who were established in 2020 after the original Macclesfield Town were wound up due to unpaid debts of more than £500,000, have enjoyed three promotions in the last four years.

The Silkmen are targeting another promotion this season and have suffered just one defeat in their last seven league games.

John Rooney's side reached the second-round with a 6-3 win over AFC Totton last month, with striker Danny Elliott scoring a hat-trick and Paul Dawson, Rollin Menayese and Lewis Fensome also finding the back of the net.

Elliott has been ever-present for Macclesfield this season and is their top scorer in the league, having netted 10 goals in 17 appearances.

However, Macclesfield's form on the road is a concern as they have only managed two wins in six attempts in the league and were thrashed 5-1 by AFC Fylde in their most recent away game.

Slough Town FA Cup form:

DWWWW

Slough Town form (all competitions):

WDWLWL

Macclesfield FA Cup form:

WWW

Macclesfield form (all competitions):

WDWWLD

Team News

© Imago

The majority of Slough's key players should be fully fit and raring to go after being rested for the trip to Dover.

However, club captain Henry Ochieng remains out of action with a knee problem and Dan Roth and Balu Makumbi will also miss the match through injury.

Reading loanee Jacob Borgnis is expected to return in midfield alongside Tyrique Clarke, while Ruben Shakpoke and Wiktor Makowski will lead the line.

Macclesfield only have one major absentee, with full-back Luke Matheson sidelined due to an injury he suffered against Spennymoor Town back in August.

Elliott will lead the line as he has done all season, with Luke Duffy, D'Mani Mellor and Justin Johnson providing support.

Vice-captain Fensome will have a key role to play at the back alongside Menayese, Sam Heathcote and Luis Lacey.

Slough Town possible starting lineup:

Desbois; Dyce, Davies, Oshilaja; Myers, Clarke, Borgnis, Walker; Drakes-Thomas; Makowski, Shakpoke

Macclesfield possible starting lineup:

Dearnley; Fensome, Menayese, Heathcote, Lacey; Dawson, Edmondson; Duffy, Mellor, Johnson; Elliott

We say: Slough Town 0-2 Macclesfield

Macclesfield are the stronger team on paper and Slough's poor defensive record means we are backing the Silkmen to triumph and reach the third round.

