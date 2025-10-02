Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

With the chance to move to the very summit of the second-tier table, Coventry City visit crisis-hit Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in the Championship on Saturday.

The Owls managed a point at the home of Birmingham City earlier in the week, whilst the Sky Blues' excellent form continued in the capital against Millwall.

Match preview

After failing to pay their players in five of the last seven months, Sheffield Wednesday are heading for an EFL points deduction and turmoil in the boardroom, but their tight-knit set of players are doing their utmost to keep things rolling on the Championship field.

In fact, the Owls extended their unbeaten run in the second tier to a highly-impressive three matches on Tuesday night, when goals from Jamal Lowe and youngster George Brown fired them ahead of Birmingham, who salvaged a point in the last minute courtesy of a Demarai Gray thunderbolt.

Collecting a commendable tally of five points from their last three second-tier matches amidst a backdrop of off-field disaster, Sheffield Wednesday are sitting in 23rd spot in the Championship rankings ahead of the hosting of Coventry this weekend, three points ahead of local rivals Sheffield United.

Producing a man-of-the-match display in the Second City earlier in the week, former Aston Villa man Barry Bannan continues to carry the Owls' survival hopes on his back, with the 35-year-old leading both the club's goalscoring (two) and assist (two) charts this term.

With promotion favourites such as Ipswich Town, Southampton and Birmingham slipping up during the early stages of the 2025-26 campaign, second-tier regulars Coventry City are taking advantage as they appear set to mount a genuine push for a top-two spot.

The in-form Sky Blues extended their unbeaten run at the beginning of this season to eight matches on Wednesday night when they were simply too good for the efforts of mid-table Millwall at The Den, where Haji Wright (two), Ellis Simms and Kaine Kesler-Hayden all got onto the scoresheet during a 4-0 success.

Winning each of their last two Championship matches by an aggregate scoreline of 7-0, Frank Lampard's troops are currently occupying second place in the second-tier standings as one of only two unbeaten sides, just two points behind league leaders Middlesbrough.

Scoring seven goals across eight Championship appearances so far this season, United States international Wright is the shining light at the top end of the pitch for the Sky Blues, who have netted 22 goals to date - eight more than any other team in the division.

Sheffield Wednesday Championship form:

D L L W D D

Sheffield Wednesday form (all competitions):

L L L W D D

Coventry City Championship form:

W D D D W W

Coventry City form (all competitions):

L D D D W W









Team News

Sheffield Wednesday remain without the services of first-choice goalkeeper Pierce Charles, who picked up a shoulder injury at the end of August.

The Owls are also battling on without the talents of one-time England international Nathaniel Chalobah, with the 30-year-old nursing a hamstring problem.

After missing the win over Birmingham due to victory, Ephron-Mason Clark returned to the bench at Millwall and could feature this weekend for Coventry.

The Sky Blues are preparing to be unable to call upon Jack Rudoni, who is expected back during the latter stages of October owing to a calf injury.

Lampard's goalkeeper union is short on numbers because of Oliver Dovin's serious knee injury, with the Swede last featuring for Coventry in March.

Sheffield Wednesday possible starting lineup:

Horvath; Iorfa, Weaver, Lowe; Palmer, Valery, Bannan, Ingelsson, Amass; Brown, Lowe

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Dasilva; Torp, Grimes; Sakamoto, Eccles, Thomas-Asante; Wright

We say: Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Coventry City

With an extra day's rest and home advantage, there is a chance that Sheffield Wednesday cause Coventry issues on Saturday afternoon.

That being said, the Sky Blues have looked unstoppable in recent matches and should be good enough for maximum points in Yorkshire.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email