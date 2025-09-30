Birmingham City secure a point at home versus Sheffield Wednesday following a last-minute equaliser from Second City hero Demarai Gray.

Birmingham City hit late once again to secure a share of the spoils against Sheffield Wednesday at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park on Tuesday night.

After a sobering 3-0 defeat at Coventry City on the weekend, Birmingham enjoyed the perfect nerve-settler within the opening 10 minutes when Jay Stansfield finished off a neat move, volleying past Ethan Horvath to give the hosts the early advantage.

Chris Davies's men went on to dominate the first half in terms of both possession and chances but were pegged back after a mistouch in defence from Eiran Cashin allowed Jamal Lowe a free run and finish into Ryan Allsop's goal.

Wednesday were the better side after the break and hit the front for the first time in the contest, with some suspect set-piece defending from Blues allowing substitute George Brown to find the net.

Birmingham's pressure was immense as the probability of defeat increased, and there was one final twist in the contest, with hometown boy Demarai Gray crashing home an added-time volley to force a draw.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Carter White live from St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park

With Jack Robinson sitting on the sidelines tonight because of suspension, Birmingham were hoping that Eiran Cashin would be the answer to their left-sided centre-back problem, however the defender's mistake for Lowe's goal has left Chris Davies with more thinking to do.

After failing to register a shot on target at Coventry on Saturday, Blues looked pretty threatening during the opening 45 with the likes of Kyogo Furuhashi, Jay Stansfield and Patrick Roberts combining in neat passages rarely seen for the hosts so far this term.

However, Sheffield Wednesday were able to resist well enough and took advantage of a Blues mistake to draw level, showing that Henrik Pedersen's men are still up for a fight despite failing to receive their salaries in five of the last six months.

Understanding their status as underdogs in the contest, the visitors were exceptional at exploiting the frailties of Birmingham and moved ahead in the battle through a set-piece, with youngster George Brown making an almost-instant impact off the bench.

The Owls were left daydreaming of a rare away success but had clearly failed to read the Birmingham script this season, with Blues producing another last-minute goal to salvage a point - this time it was Demarai Gray netting his first strike since making his high-profile return to the Second City.

BIRMINGHAM CITY VS. SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY HIGHLIGHTS

9th min: Birmingham City 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday (Jay Stansfield)

The hosts take an early lead at St Andrew's!

Starting for only the second time this season in the Championship, Tommy Doyle finds Kyogo Furuhashi with his back to goal, and the Japanese striker plays a first-time pass to £20m man Stansfield, who bundles through the Sheffield Wednesday defence.

It felt like an age waiting for the ball to fall into striking range for the England Under-21 international, and he fires a controlled volley into the far corner past Ethan Horvath.

38th min: Birmingham City 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday (Jamal Lowe)

Wednesday hit back completely against the run of play!

Birmingham have been enjoying all of the territory heading towards the half-time interval, but the visitors are level after a speculative long ball from Svante Ingelsson.

The Swede's hoof is directed straight at Blues centre-back Eiran Cashin, but the Brighton & Hove Albion loanee's attempt to control the ball sends Jamal Lowe through, with the Wednesday striker's effort squirming past Ryan Allsop.

77th min: Birmingham City 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday (George Brown)

Sheffield Wednesday hit the front at St Andrew's!

The Owls have improved significantly after the half-time break and earn their reward, with Barry Bannan the chief creator once again for the crisis-hit club, delivering a menacing free-kick.

Birmingham's set-piece issues are exposed as Eiran Cashin loses track of George Brown, who has the freedom of the hosts' penalty area and hits a first-time effort past Ryan Allsop.

99th min: Birmingham City 2-2 Sheffield Wednesday (Demarai Gray)

Birmingham love a late show in front of the Tilton!

Birmingham swarm the Sheffield Wednesday box deep into injury time with a barrage of crosses and corners, one of which leads to the ball sitting up nicely for Gray inside the area, and the Jamaica international unleashes a strike off the underside of the bar and past Horvath.

MAN OF THE MATCH - BARRY BANNAN

Only able to bring a pair of loanees through the door during the summer transfer window, Sheffield Wednesday continue to pay immense thanks to star man and servant Bannan, who was at the centre of the visitors' comeback, providing an excellent delivery for Brown's goal.

When the Owls took hold of proceedings after the break, it was the former Aston Villa man dictating the play - to the annoyance of the St Andrew's faithful - with the 35-year-old doing his utmost to drag the Yorkshire side away from relegation trouble this season.

BIRMINGHAM CITY VS. SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY MATCH STATS

Possession: Birmingham City 71%-29% Sheffield Wednesday

Shots: Birmingham City 20-5 Sheffield Wednesday

Shots on target: Birmingham City 5-3 Sheffield Wednesday

Corners: Birmingham City 10-4 Sheffield Wednesday

Fouls: Birmingham City 15-11 Sheffield Wednesday

WHAT NEXT?

After a last-minute equaliser saved the night, Birmingham will be desperate to post a victory before the international break when they travel to Wrexham on Friday night.

Sheffield Wednesday's chances of moving away from relegation trouble have increased massively after five points in their last three matches, with the Owls welcoming Coventry City to Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon.

