Sheffield United summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Chris Wilder's side in 2026 window

By Anthony Nolan | 15 Jun 2026 08:55 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 09:16

Sheffield United endured a difficult 2025-26 campaign in the Championship, and after finishing 13th, they will be looking to bolster the squad during the transfer window in order to push for promotion next season.

Chris Wilder's Blades lost the playoff final in heartbreaking fashion in 2024-25, but they were 13 points short of the top six last term, and significant change is expected this summer in response.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Sheffield United's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 summer transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Sheffield United confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

No deals yet!

Sheffield United confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

Tom Davies (CM | Released)

Ben Mee (CB | Retired)

Jairo Riedewald (DM | Released)

Danny Ings (ST | Released)

Sheffield United net spend: Summer 2026

Sheffield United total spend Summer 2026: £0m

Sheffield United total income Summer 2026: £0

Sheffield United net spend Summer 2026: £0m

Latest Sheffield United transfer rumours for Summer 2026

In

© Iconsport / Branislav Racko

Romeo Amane (Rapid Vienna)

Dael Fry (Middlesbrough)

Jack Clarke (Ipswich)

Out

© Iconsport / Alfie Cosgrove, News Images, Sipa USA

Harrison Burrows (West Ham United)

Nils Zatterstrom (Genoa)

Rhys Norrington-Davies (Queens Park Rangers)

You can find a complete list of the latest Sheffield United transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 11pm GMT.