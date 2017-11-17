Nov 17, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Pirelli Stadium
Attendance: 5,167
Burton Albion
1-3
Sheff UtdSheffield United
Palmer (31')
Warnock (42')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Sharp (10' pen., 34'), Clarke (79')

Sheffield United confirm Paul Coutts sustained broken leg against Burton Albion

Sheff United confirm Coutts broken leg
© Getty Images
Sheffield United confirm that midfielder Paul Coutts is likely to miss the rest of the season after sustaining a broken leg against Burton Albion.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 12:02 UK

Sheffield United have confirmed that midfielder Paul Coutts sustained a broken leg against Burton Albion on Friday night.

Just before half time, Coutts had to be stretchered off after being on the receiving end of a challenge from Marvin Sordell and it was immediately suspected that the 29-year-old had suffered a serious injury.

The Blades have now confirmed that Coutts sustained a fractured tibia, meaning that the Scot will likely miss the rest of the season.

Coutts has been a key part of the Sheffield United squad since signing from Derby County in January 2015, with five goals being scored in 121 appearances during that time.

The player has also started every game this season, helping the Yorkshire side top the Championship standings after 16 matches.

Manager Chris Wilder acknowledged that Coutts's injury had left him feeling "subdued" after United had ran out 3-1 winners at the Pirelli Stadium.

