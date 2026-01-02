Preview: Santa Clara vs Porto - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 02 Jan 2026 22:03

Faltering Santa Clara face a daunting start to the new year as they welcome Primeira Liga leaders Porto to Estadio de Sao Miguel on Sunday for a round 17 fixture.

The Azoreans failed to win each of their last three matches in 2025 (D1, L2), while the Dragons arrive in explosive form, having recorded victories in six consecutive games across all competitions.

Match preview

Football is a game of surprises, but few would have backed red-hot Porto to drop points against bottom-placed AVS when the sides met at Estadio do Dragao in their final league outing of 2025, and as expected, the league leaders took care of business.

However, it was not the most fluent display from Francesco Farioli’s men, who only found their rhythm after the break, with Samu Omorodion breaking the deadlock in the 47th minute before completing his brace from the penalty spot in the 64th.

That result extended Porto’s winning run to six matches across all competitions, a sequence that includes a Taca da Liga victory over Famalicao and a Europa League win against Malmo to retain their place in the top eight; the only blemish in their last 11 outings came in a Taca da Liga defeat to Vitoria de Guimaraes.

In league action, the Dragons have been close to faultless, collecting maximum points in 15 of their 16 Primeira Liga fixtures so far, only dropping points against Jose Mourinho’s Benfica on matchday eight.

Five points clear at the Portuguese top-flight summit heading into this round, the Blue and Whites will be hoping second-placed Sporting Lisbon falter against Gil Vicente on Friday before seeking to extend their advantage two days later.

© Iconsport

Santa Clara, meanwhile, are focused on pulling clear of danger, with Vasco Matos’s men sitting just two points above the relegation playoff spot, after collecting 16 points from 15 matches (W4, D4, L7).

The Azoreans have struggled to match last season’s impressive fifth-place finish, with their campaign once again undermined by inconsistency, having seen encouraging spells repeatedly halted by winless runs.

Santa Clara’s latest drought saw an extra-time Taca de Portugal defeat to Sporting sandwiched between a 1–0 loss at Braga and a goalless draw with Arouca last time out.

A lack of cutting edge has been central to their issues, with the Azoreans scoring just 11 league goals this season – a tally only better than 17th-placed Tondela – although they have remained relatively solid at the back, conceding 15.

Home form has also been patchy, with just three wins from eight Primeira Liga games at Estadio de Sao Miguel (D2, L3), a return that offers little encouragement ahead of a visit from a Porto side that has won six of the last seven top-flight meetings at this venue.



Santa Clara Primeira Liga form:

L

L

D

W

L

D

Santa Clara form (all competitions):

W

D

W

L

L

D

Porto Primeira Liga form:

W

W

W

W

W

W

Porto form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

W

W

Team News

© Imago

Santa Clara will remain without Diogo Calila, who is on international duty with Mozambique at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Serginho will serve a suspension after picking up his fifth booking of the league campaign last time out.

Pedro Pacheco will continue his long recovery from a cruciate ligament injury, though Vinicius Lopes returned from a four-game absence with a brief cameo last time and could feature again.

Defender MT was forced off in the previous match and remains a doubt, with Adriano Firminho also being monitored after limping off in the same game, while Matheus Pereira has completed a move to MLS side Toronto FC and will not be involved.

Porto, meanwhile, have strengthened in the winter window with the return of veteran defender Thiago Silva, although this fixture is expected to come too soon for the former Chelsea man.

Goalkeeper Diogo Costa was forced off against AVS, casting doubt over his availability, with Claudio Ramos likely to deputise should the Portugal international be ruled out.

Confirmed absentees include Luuk de Jong (knee), Nehuen Perez (Achilles rupture) and Tomas Perez (Achilles), while Zaidu Sanusi remains away with Nigeria at the AFCON.

Santa Clara possible starting lineup:

G Batista; Venancio, Lima, Rocha; L Soares, Firmino, Ferreira, P Victor, Wendell; Brenner, G Silva

Porto possible starting lineup:

C Ramos; Fernandes, Kiwior, Bednarek, Moura; Froholdt, Rosario, Mora; Pepe, Samu, Sainz

We say: Santa Clara 0-2 Porto

Porto boast the league’s best defensive record, with 12 clean sheets in 16 matches, and it would come as little surprise if they shut out a Santa Clara side that has struggled for goals.

The Dragons have also won all eight of their away league fixtures this season, and we expect that impressive run to continue on Sunday.



