[monks data]
Turkish Super Lig | Gameweek 8
Oct 5, 2025 at 6pm UK
 

Samsunspor
vs.
Fenerbahce

Preview: Samsunspor vs Fenerbahce - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview: Samsunspor vs Fenerbahce - prediction, team news, lineups
© IMAGO / One Inch Productions / Imago
Sports Mole previews Sunday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Samsunspor and Fenerbahce, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Both coming off memorable European nights, Samsunspor and Fenerbahce will turn their attention back to domestic action when they meet at the Samsun 19 Mayis Stadyumu for a Super Lig clash on Sunday evening.

The last three clashes between the two have ended level, but the visitors remain unbeaten in the last five encounters with the Red Lightning, winning twice and drawing three.


Match preview

It was a week to remember for Turkish football, as all three representatives – Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Samsunspor – secured wins on the continental stage, but it was a particularly historic moment for Thomas Reis’s side, as they marked their first-ever Conference League appearance with triumph.

Samsunspor’s 1-0 victory away at Legia Warsaw was their first European win in 27 years – dating back to a 2-0 triumph over Crystal Palace in July 1998 – as Anthony Musaba’s early strike proved enough to seal the landmark result, extending their unbeaten run to four matches in all competitions (2W, 2D).

They now head into this Super Lig clash only three points behind Fenerbahce and will be eager to close the gap before the international break; however, history is not in their favour, having last defeated the Yellow Canaries in February 2012, and have not even led in a match against them since.

Reis will still fancy his team’s chances, especially with their attack rediscovering form – Samsunspor have scored five goals in their last two league outings, as many as they managed across the previous five matches combined, a surge in confidence that could prove vital here

Last time out in the league, the Red Lightning lost a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Gaziantep, a game marked by the dismissal of summer signing Cherif Ndiaye in first-half stoppage time.

Belgium manager Domenico Tedesco pictured in June 2024 [IMAGO]

For Fenerbahce, it was also a statement week, as summer signing Kerem Akturkoglu lit up the Europa League on Thursday, netting a first-half brace to secure a 2-1 win over Nice. 

That came just days after a composed 2-0 league victory against Antalyaspor, easing some of the pressure that had been building on manager Domenico Tedesco.

A three-match winless run had seen questions asked of the German coach, particularly his commitment to a heavy-possession approach, but against Nice, his vision came to life – with Fenerbahce dominating possession, creating more attempts and registering more shots on target than their visitors.

The style has delivered goals, with the Yellow Canaries scoring in every game under Tedesco so far, though defensive issues remain, as they have kept just two clean sheets – both at home. 

The manager stressed the importance of consistency after Thursday’s win, and this trip to Samsun is a stern test of that resolve.

Fenerbahce have also been awarded the most penalties in the league this season (3), a statistic reflective of their front-footed style, and with so much riding on getting ahead in the battle for European qualification, they will be looking to continue forcing errors in the final third, especially in high-stakes encounters like this one.

Samsunspor Turkish Super Lig form:



Samsunspor form (all competitions):



Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig form:



Fenerbahce form (all competitions):




Team News

Samsunspor's Landry Dimarta, Soner Aydogdu and Carlo Holse celebrate on October 26, 2024

Samsunspor will be without Ndiaye, who is suspended after picking up a red card in their last league outing, a decision that drew public criticism from the club’s football director, Fuat Capa.

Injury concerns also linger, with Soner Aydogdu, Emre Kilinc, Bedirhan Cetin, and Afonso Sousa all sidelined for several weeks and not expected to return in time for this clash. 

Gambian striker Ebrima Ceesay, who has not featured since an eight-minute cameo on the opening day against Genclerbirligi, continues to nurse a long-term issue that even saw him left out of the Europa League squad.

On a brighter note, left-back Logi Tomasson has been a creative outlet, producing the most big chances for Samsunspor this season (2), while, Marius Mouandilmadji, who is likely to step in for Ndiaye, has been their most active threat in front of goal, averaging 1.4 shots on target per game in the league.

For Fenerbahce, striker Jhon Duran remains out as he continues to recover from pain-related issues, with the Colombian expected to resume individual training during the international break. 

Six of their players have earned call-ups to Vincenzo Montella’s Turkish squad, including defenders Caglar Soyuncu and Mert Muldur, midfielder Ismail Yuksek, and attackers Irfan Can Kahveci, Oguz Aydin, and Kerem Akturkoglu.

Tedesco may also be cautious with Marco Asensio, who played more than an hour against Nice in midweek despite suffering from flu, and could be handed a rest this weekend.

Samsunspor possible starting lineup:

Kocuk; Yavru, Satka, Van Drongelen, Tomasson; Yuksel; Musaba, Holse, Ntcham, Coulibaly; Mouandilmadji

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Semedo, Oosterwolde, Skriniar, Brown; Talisca, Yuksek, Asensio; Dorgeles, En-Nesyri, Akturkoglu


SM words green background

We say: Samsunspor 2-2 Fenerbahce


 

Both Samsunspor and Fenerbahce come into this game on the back of European wins, carrying strong momentum into their Super Lig clash, with the hosts unbeaten in four, while the visitors appear to have discovered their rhythm under Tedesco despite defensive lapses. 

Recent history points towards balance, with the last three meetings ending in draws, and given how both teams are buzzing with confidence, another stalemate looks likely, but one with goals.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:582938:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect13261:
Written by
Joshua Cole
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Anthony Musaba Cherif Ndiaye Domenico Tedesco Jhon Duran Kerem Akturkoglu Logi Tomasson Marco Asensio Marius Mouandilmadji Thomas Reis Football
rhs 2.0
3pm
Lewes
vs
Leiston
3pm
Rushden
vs
Malvern Town
3pm
Sittingbourne
vs
Hashtag United
3pm
Hyde
vs
Warrington Town
3pm
Hayes & Yeading
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
Bishop's Stortford
vs
Cray Wanderers
3pm
Dorchester
vs
Bideford
3pm
Basingstoke Town
vs
Shaftesbury Town
3pm
Havant & W'ville
vs
Tiverton Town
ET
Worcester City
2-2
Rugby Town
Pens.
(3-0)
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Canvey Island
FT
Bradford Park Av
2-1
Heaton Stannington
3pm
Harrow Borough
vs
Witham Town
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Shifnal Town FC
3pm
Leatherhead
vs
Ramsgate
3pm
Whitby
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Dulwich Hamlet
vs
Hendon
3pm
Carshalton
vs
Cheshunt
3pm
Chichester
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Cray Valley
vs
Berkhamsted
 
Widnes
P-P
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Silsden
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Quorn
vs
Corby Town
3pm
Anstey Nomads
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Cleethorpes Town
vs
Redditch United
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Stanway Rovers FC
vs
Uxbridge
3pm
Hadley
vs
Dartford
3pm
Bishop's Cleeve
vs
Sholing
3pm
Chatham Town
vs
Needham Market
3pm
Broadbridge Heath
vs
Billericay
3pm
AFC Portchester
vs
Taunton Town
3pm
Stockton Town
vs
Lower Breck
3pm
Workington
vs
FC United
3pm
Halesowen Town
vs
Leek Town
3pm
Waltham Abbey
vs
Waltham Forest
3pm
Aveley
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Thame
vs
Banbury
3pm
Westfield
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Yate Town
vs
Poole
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Bury Town
3pm
Bridlington Town
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Prescot Cables
vs
Lancaster
3pm
Evesham United
vs
Ilkeston
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Hungerford
3pm
St Ives Town
vs
Kettering
3pm
Royston
vs
Welling United
3pm
Plymouth P
vs
Gosport Borough
3pm
Rushall Olympic
vs
Spalding
3pm
Hartpury University
vs
Gloucester City
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Potters Bar Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Biggleswade
3pm
AFC Dunstable
vs
Folkestone Invicta
3pm
Real Bedford
vs
Stamford
3pm
Dunston
vs
Rylands
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Tilbury
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Weymouth
3pm
Sporting Club Inkberrow
vs
Stratford Town
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Grays Athletic
3pm
Wingate & Finchley
vs
VCD Athletic
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Clitheroe
3pm
Basford United
vs
Alvechurch
3pm
Barwell
vs
Bromsgrove Sporting


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!