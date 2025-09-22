Preview: Nice vs Roma - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Europa League clash between Nice and Roma, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

OGC Nice welcome AS Roma to the Allianz Riviera on Wednesday evening as both clubs launch their Europa League campaigns.

Nice return to continental football hoping to banish the memory of last season’s disappointment, while Roma arrive under Gian Piero Gasperini with renewed belief and the pedigree of recent European success.

Match preview

Nice have endured a stuttering start to the 2025-26 Ligue 1 campaign, collecting just six points from their opening five games to sit 12th in the table.

Franck Haise’s men were thrashed 4-1 by Brest last time out, leaving them with three defeats already on the board.

Their overall record across all competitions is even more concerning, with only two wins in seven outings, during which they have scored six goals and conceded 13.

Defensive frailties have undermined their efforts, and the Europa League now provides a fresh platform to restore confidence.

The French side’s hopes of reaching the Champions League ended in the third qualifying round after a 4-0 aggregate defeat to Benfica, extending their struggles in Europe.

Last season, they failed to win a single group-stage match, finishing second-bottom of the table - Haise knows that a positive start is crucial if they are to avoid another underwhelming campaign.

Roma, by contrast, enter this fixture with momentum. The Giallorossi have won three of their opening four Serie A matches to sit fourth in the standings, with their most recent triumph being a 1-0 derby victory over Lazio.

Lorenzo Pellegrini’s decisive strike sealed the points and lifted spirits ahead of their continental opener.

That success was also symbolic for new boss Gasperini, who replaced Claudio Ranieri in June and is already making his mark.

The veteran tactician famously guided Atalanta to Europa League glory in 2024, defeating Bayer Leverkusen in the final, and he is keen to replicate that feat with his new side.

Roma qualified for this year’s competition after finishing fifth in Serie A last season with 69 points.

Their previous European campaign ended in disappointment at the round-of-16 stage, where they were edged out 4-3 on aggregate despite winning the first leg 2-1.

European competition has often provided Roma with their greatest moments in recent seasons.

They lifted the Europa Conference League in 2022, reached the Europa League final in 2023, and now embark on another continental adventure aiming to go deep once again.

This will be the first competitive meeting between Nice and Roma, with their only prior clash coming in a pre-season friendly before the 2022-23 campaign, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Team News

Nice’s veteran defender Dante remains sidelined with a knee injury, while Haise must also cope without several long-term absentees: Tanguy Ndombele, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Djibril Coulibaly, Ali Abdi and Youssouf Ndayishimiye.

The absences leave Nice short of depth, particularly in midfield, where Haise has had to rotate heavily in recent weeks to cope with a busy schedule.

For Roma, Paulo Dybala is a doubt after being forced off through injury during Roma’s 1-0 defeat at home to Torino and missing the Lazio derby, though he could return to the matchday squad.

Leon Bailey remains out after picking up an injury during his first training session following his loan move from Aston Villa.

Wesley Franca is also a concern, while Mario Hermoso is unlikely to feature due to muscle fatigue.

Nice possible starting lineup:

Diouf; Oppong, Bah, Bard; Clauss, Boudaoui, Vanhoutte, Gouveia; Diop, Boga; Moffi

Roma possible starting lineup:

Svilar; Celik, Mancini, Ndicka; Rensch, Cristante, Kone, Angelino; Soule, Pellegrini; Ferguson

We say: Nice 1-2 Roma

Roma arrive in stronger form and boast far greater European experience, with Gasperini’s track record in this competition adding further confidence.

Nice’s leaky defence and struggles for consistency suggest they may find it difficult to contain the visitors’ attacking threats.

The Giallorossi should have enough quality to edge this tie, though Nice are capable of making it competitive on home soil.

