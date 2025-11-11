Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Portugal could line up for Thursday’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start for Portugal in Thursday’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

The 40-year-old striker, who became the all-time record goalscorer in World Cup qualifying (41) last month with his brace in a 2-2 draw with Hungary, is bidding to score his first away goal against Ireland at the fourth time of asking.

Pedro Neto started in attack alongside Ronaldo last time out, but the Chelsea winger has withdrawn from this month’s squad due to injury, as has Sporting Lisbon midfielder Pedro Goncalves.

Rafael Leao, Francisco Conceicao, Francisco Trincao and uncapped Carlos Forbs are all set to battle for a start on the left flank, while Bernardo Silva is seemingly the most likely candidate to operate on the right.

Ruben Neves, who scored a stoppage-time winner in a 1-0 win over Ireland in the reverse fixture, will be hoping to retain his starting spot and could be joined in a three-man midfield by Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha.

Matheus Nunes has performed well in recent matches for Manchester City at right-back and he is set to push Joao Cancelo, Nelson Semedo and Diogo Dalot for a start, while Ruben Dias, Goncalo Inacio and Nuno Mendes are expected to complete the back four, protecting Diogo Costa in goal.

Portugal possible starting lineup: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Inacio, Mendes; Fernandes, Neves, Vitinha, Bernardo, Ronaldo, Leao

