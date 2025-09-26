Preview: Rennes vs Lens - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Ligue 1 clash between Rennes and Lens, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two teams separated by just a single point in the Ligue 1 table will square off for the first time this season, as Rennes welcome Lens to Roazhon Park on Sunday.

The club from Brittany settled for a 2-2 draw with Nantes last week, putting them in eighth place, one point behind Lens, who defeated Lille 3-0 on matchday five.

Match preview

It was another draw that may feel like a loss for Stade Rennais last week as they squandered a 2-0 half-time advantage against the lowest-scoring side in the league heading into matchday six.

That was the second time in 2025-26 that Habib Beye’s men failed to win a match when scoring first, dropping four points as a result.

On the positive side, however, they have collected eight points from five league fixtures, their highest tally to this stage of a top-flight campaign since 2020-21 (13).

Their defensive form at the moment is a huge cause for concern, conceding eight goals, the most after five Ligue 1 matchdays since the 2017-18 campaign (nine).

They are currently on their longest unbeaten run in Ligue 1 in 2025 (three games) and on Sunday can earn at least a point in four successive top-flight affairs for the first time in over a year.

Rennes can claim consecutive league triumphs at Roazhon Park this weekend for the first time since winning their first three domestic affairs of 2024.

Another strong bounce-back performance for Lens last Saturday has them in the early conversation for a place in Europe next season.

In their two top-flight matches following a defeat this season, Pierre Sage’s team have emerged victorious in their subsequent game, scoring three goals on both occasions.

After five matchdays, they sit seventh but only three points below a place in the Champions League, a tournament they have not competed in since the 2023-24 season.

This weekend, they can claim consecutive victories for the second time in 2025-26 and equal their longest winning run in Ligue 1 from a season ago.

So far in 2025, Lens have won 55% of their away matches domestically, their highest top-flight percentage in a calendar year, winning their opening match as the visitors this season at Le Havre (2-1).

Les Sang et Or have points in 10 successive Ligue 1 games against Rennes, while collecting at least a point in their previous five visits to Roazhon Park.

Rennes Ligue 1 form:

Lens Ligue 1 form:

Team News

Last week, Rennes were missing Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal due to a groin strain, Alidu Seidu suffered a head injury in that clash, former Lens wing-back Przemyslaw Frankowski was dealing with adductor pain, while Valentin Rongier left at half-time because of a calf injury.

Ludovic Blas converted a penalty just before the hour mark, with Esteban Lepaul scoring his first since signing from Angers in the summer transfer window.

As for Lens they were without Jhoanner Chavez against Lille due to a sore ankle, and Deiver Machado was sidelined with a knee issue.

Wesley Said, Florian Thuavin and Rayan Fofana all found the back of the net the last time out, while Robin Risser made three stops for his first clean sheet of the new campaign.

Rennes possible starting lineup:

Samba; Brassier, Jacquet, Rouault; Camara, Blas, Cisse, S. Fofana, Merlin; Lepaul, Embolo

Lens possible starting lineup:

Risser; Gradit, Baidoo, Sarr; Aguilar, Sangare, Thomasson, Udol; Thuavin, Said; R. Fofana

We say: Rennes 1-0 Lens

Brice Samba did not get his revenge the first time Rennes met his former side last season, but the French goalkeeper is capable of stealing games and will be extra motivated to stick it to Lens this weekend.

