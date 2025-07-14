Sports Mole previews Wednesday's MLS Playoffs clash between New York Red Bulls and New England Revolution, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

In what could be a crucial match in the MLS' Eastern Conference playoff race, New York Red Bulls are set to host New England Revolution at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Wednesday.

The Metros will be hoping to end their five-game winless run in midweek, while the Revs are aiming for their first triumph in more than six weeks.

Sandro Schwarz's NY Red Bulls recorded an impressive four victories on the bounce across the latter half of May that extended into June when they beat Atlanta United 2-0, but having dropped 12 points since, they are in their worst form of the season ahead of this clash.

On Sunday, the Metros followed up three consecutive draws with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Philadelphia Union, and the manager will be disappointed that his team mustered just one shot on target in response to two-first half goals, even if they were up against the overall MLS leaders.

Despite that loss, Schwarz's side remain eighth in the Eastern Conference with 30 points, though they are now just one above ninth-placed Charlotte FC and two above 10th-placed Chicago Fire.

Knowing that their spot in the playoffs is at stake in midweek, the hosts will draw confidence from their excellent home record that features five wins and one draw from their last six home games, and with only one competitive defeat on their own turf in 2025, their results at Sports Illustrated Stadium contrast starkly with their general form.

Taking all three points on Wednesday could see the Red Bulls leapfrog local rivals New York City FC and move up to seventh, but another loss could cause them to drop down to 10th in a worst-case scenario.

Meanwhile, Caleb Porter's New England have also endured a troubling summer so far, and with four defeats and two draws in their last six matches, as well as only one victory since early May, they will be desperate to get back on track.

This past weekend, the Revs avoided losing for the first time this month when they drew 0-0 with the Western Conference's Austin FC, but the boss will be frustrated that his team failed to make the most of their chances given that they forced eight saves from Los Verdes' goalkeeper Brad Stuver.

Regardless, that stalemate left Porter's men 11th in the table with 25 points, four behind Charlotte and five behind their opponents in the playoff spots.

Hoping to regain a foothold in the league, Wednesday's visitors will take heart from the fact that they have been significantly better on the road than at home, and their travelling record that includes just one loss from their last 10 away clashes - as well as five wins and four draws - suggests that they could add to their points tally.

A rare triumph would be enough to lift New England up to 10th ahead of Chicago Fire, but defeat could put their playoff ambitions at risk if they were to fall seven points behind the Crown in midweek.

Team News

The NY Red Bulls will be without a number of attacking players this week, including right-winger Cameron Harper, who is dealing with a knee issue, striker Roald Mitchell, who is not quite match fit, and left-sided forward Lewis Morgan, who has a thigh injury.

In their absence, expect Mohammed Sofo to start on the right flank, while Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Wikelman Carmona start up top amidst doubts regarding the availability of Serge Ngoma.

As for New England, they are missing loanee striker Ignatius Ganago, who is working his way back into contention following a thigh injury.

As a result, Tomas Chancalay and Luca Langoni should be partnered in the frontline, with Carles Gil supporting the duo from an attacking midfield position.

Elsewhere, the Revs have doubts about the fitness of wing-backs Ilay Feingold and Peyton Miller, as well as goalkeeper Alexander Bono, though Aljas Ivacic is set to line up between the sticks.

If Feingold and Miller are not ready to make the XI, then Porter could turn to Brandon Bye and William Sands once again to provide width.

New York Red Bulls possible starting lineup:

Coronel; Eile, Nealis, Hack; Sofo, Stroud, Edelman, Duncan; Forsberg; Choupo-Moting, Carmona

New England Revolution possible starting lineup:

Ivacic; Ceballos, Fofana, Beason; Bye, Polster, Yusuf, Sands; Gil; Chancalay, Langoni

We say: New York Red Bulls 1-1 New England Revolution

Neither side are in strong form at the moment, and both teams will be hoping to use this match to find their footing.

That being said, the NY Red Bulls have been excellent at home, while New England have proven their resilience on the road, so expect to see a close-fought clash on Wednesday.

