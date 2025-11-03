Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in the process of considering moves for Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo ahead of the January transfer window.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been alerted to the potential availability of Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo in January.

The 24-year-old is looking set for reduced game time at the Bernabeu in the near future, especially with the latest transfer rumblings.

Xabi Alonso's troops are supposedly keen on securing the services of Paris Saint-Germain hitman Desire Doue, who recently won the Champions League.

Rodrygo has seen his importance in the squad of Real Madrid decrease since the arrival of head coach Alonso from Bayer Leverkusen over the summer.

The Brazil international has featured in nine La Liga matches this term but has started just two of those contests, managing only 244 of top-flight action overall.

Arsenal, Tottenham in hunt for Rodrygo?

According to TBR Football, a high-profile move to the Premier League could be on the cards for Real Madrid fringe player Rodrygo.

The report claims that the 24-year-old is weighing up his future at the Bernabeu following a lack of match minutes so far in 2025-26.

It is understood that a New Year departure from the ranks of Alonso is a real possibility for Rodrygo, who is a two-time Champions League winner.

Consequently, it is believed that North London rivals Arsenal and Spurs have both been made aware of the player's potential availability.

The Gunners and the Lilywhites were supposedly keen on Rodrygo over the summer, although a transfer to England failed to materialise.

Rodrygo's Real headache

A three-time La Liga winner and two-time European champion, Rodrygo's best days and happiest moments at Real Madrid could be behind him.

The 35-time international is clearly down the pecking order in Alonso's eyes this term, with the likes of Arda Guler playing a more prominent role.

That situation has shown no sign of changing in the near future, meaning that a switch to the Premier League could be key for Rodrygo's career.