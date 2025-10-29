Real Madrid set to target Desire Doue on one condition?

Desire Doue has become one of world football and the transfer market's new stars. Real Madrid secretly dream of stealing him from the Parisian club.

Elected best young player of the Champions League or man of the match during the final won 5-0 by PSG against Inter Milan, Doue experienced a meteoric rise last season. At only 20 years old, he is considered one of the most promising attackers in the world. Naturally, numerous clubs dream of recruiting him, like Real Madrid.

According to information from Spain, Real Madrid would reportedly be considering recruiting him in case of Vinicius Junior's departure. The Spanish club would reportedly greatly appreciate his profile and the fact he is a young player, who still has a margin for progression on several aspects of his game. He would be an ideal alternative to replace Vinicius Junior. At present, Doue is valued at €90m (£77m) on Transfermarkt.

Desire Doue to Real Madrid, an unlikely transfer?

But Doue is especially accustomed to playing on the right side, even if he can switch during the match, whilst Vinicius Junior plays essentially on the left wing. However, if the Brazilian were really to leave, which is being whispered in Spain recently, then Rodrygo could recover his preferential side, whilst, on the right, the former Stade Rennais gem would notably have Franco Mastantuono as a competitor.

Obviously, PSG do not intend to sell their young hotshot, who is considered as the present but also the future of the capital club. Doue is still under contract until June 2029 and unless there is an astronomical offer from the Merengues, there are very few chances that Paris will yield their jewel to a direct European competitor. Moreover, despite tensions between Xabi Alonso and Vinicius, Real Madrid's priority seems to be to extend the 25-year-old player.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.