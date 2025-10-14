Real Madrid are reportedly considering the £217m sale of Vinicius Junior during next summer's transfer window, with Saudi Pro League clubs keen on the Brazilian attacker.

The 25-year-old is heading towards the end of his time at the Bernabeu, with club president Florentino Perez supposedly deciding to sell the attacker last month following failed contract talks.

On the field, Vinicius has made a positive start to the 2025-26 campaign, scoring five goals and providing four assists across eight La Liga appearances.

The winger has spent the past week on international duty in Asia with Brazil, who played out friendly fixtures against South Korea and Japan.

Since making the switch from South America to Real Madrid during the summer of 2018, Vinicius has featured on 332 occasions, scoring 111 goals.

Real Madrid willing to sell Vinicius?

According to Sky Sports News, Real Madrid are contemplating the future of star man Vinicius ahead of the upcoming 2026 transfer windows.

The report claims that Los Blancos are 'seriously considering' the sale of the 25-year-old to potential suitors during next summer's trading point.

It is understood that a number of clubs in the Saudi Pro League are keen on securing the services of the two-time Champions League winner.

Given the quality of the Brazilian, it is believed that Los Blancos will not sell the player for anything else than £217m during the summer.

Such a mammoth price tag pushes for the majority of elite clubs out of the race, although Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with Vinicius in the past.

Sharing the spotlight

Over the course of the past two years, Vinicius's influence at the Bernabeu has started to wane, with Real Madrid recruiting other stars at the top of the pitch.

Jude Bellingham was certainly the main man in attack for Los Blancos during the first half of 2023-24 following his move from Borussia Dortmund.

The Englishman's arrival was eclipsed the next summer window, when Kylian Mbappe secured a long-awaited move from French giants PSG.