Real Madrid allegedly view a Leicester City starlet as someone who could potentially replace Vinicius Junior in the future.

As it stands, the Brazil international is viewed as one of the best players in world football having contributed 108 goals and 84 assists in 326 appearances for Los Blancos.

Still only 25 years of age, Vinicius may not have peaked just yet, but speculation persists over his long-term future at the Bernabeu.

Vinicius has been frequently linked with a transfer to Saudi Arabia at a time when his contract has less than two years remaining.

Should a contract extension not be penned by the start of 2026, talk will only mount over whether he intends to take on a fresh challenge.

Real Madrid considering Monga?

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid will consider making an approach for Jeremy Monga if they ever cash in on Vinicius.

Despite only turning 16 years of age in July, the winger has already made 12 appearances for the Foxes, seven of which came in last season's Premier League.

Monga is now being trusted by recently-appointed head coach Marti Cifuentes in the Championship, chipping in with one goal and one assist from four outings.

As it stands, Monga is not on a professional contract, but he will make the seamless transition onto a deal of that magnitude in 2026.

Nevertheless, given Leicester's well-documented financial issues and Monga's potential, the East Midlands outfit will need to be open-minded with mammoth bids are made for the England Under-19 international.

Why Monga move would not be a surprise

Leicester allegedly have plans to keep hold of Monga in the long term, yet he will only prove a more attractive option if he continues on an upward trajectory.

Real Madrid are no strangers to investing in young talent, predominantly when they want players from South America.

Making a comparison between Vinicius and Monga when they were both 16 is difficult given that they have developed in different nations.

That said, it cannot be ignored that Monga has already accumulated 310 minutes of senior football with Leicester and not looked out of place.

Therefore, Real may be prepared to try to negotiate a lucrative deal with their Leicester counterparts if they have money to invest.