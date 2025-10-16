Real Madrid and Barcelona will reportedly battle for the signature of a Bayern Munich star in the summer, though a Premier League club is said to also hold interest.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have entered the race to sign Dayot Upamecano from Bayern Munich amid interest from Liverpool, the latest report has claimed.

The La Liga title race is already heating up, with Real's tally of 21 points placing them two points ahead of second-placed Barca after eight matchweeks.

Each side has proven vulnerable in recent weeks considering Los Blancos lost 5-2 against rivals Atletico Madrid on September 27, while the Catalan's were beaten 4-1 by Sevilla on October 5.

Both will be keen to improve defensively as the season progresses, but the teams could look to address their vulnerabilities in the upcoming transfer windows.

Bayern Munich centre-back Upamecano will be a free agent at the end of the campaign, and Footmercato claim that Real and Barca are attentive to his situation given renewal talks are not progressing.

Can Real and Barca beat the Premier League to Upamecano's signature?

If Real or Barca are to land Upamecano, they may have to beat competition from the likes of Liverpool, who have been credited with a serious interest in the Frenchman.

While the two La Liga teams have often been seen by players as the pinnacle of club football, the increasing wealth of the English top flight has made it harder to compete financially.

Barca have had numerous monetary problems in recent seasons, while Manchester United beat Real Madrid to the signing of teenager Leny Yoro in 2024, despite the fact the Red Devils have struggled on the pitch for years.

Real were able to prize scouser Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool this past summer, but perhaps the right-back would have opted to stay had he not already won every trophy possible during his time at Anfield.

Considering La Liga has found it difficult to keep pace with the financial might of the Premier League, it is not surprising that Real and Barca have looked to target cheaper deals where possible.

While Upamecano would be a strong addition to either squad, other high-profile centre-backs will also be available for free, including Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate and Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi.

Konate has been strongly linked to Xabi Alonso's Real, while both clubs have been credited with firm interest in Guehi.

Even if Los Blancos and the Catalans fail to land Upamecano, there could still be appealing deals for them to complete in the summer.