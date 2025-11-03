Manchester United reportedly suffer a setback in their pursuit of Endrick, who is likely to leave Real Madrid on loan in the January transfer window.

Real Madrid forward Endrick has reportedly spoken to Lyon boss Paulo Fonseca over a loan move to the Groupama Stadium.

Endrick made his first appearance of the season in Saturday's 4-0 win over Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, the striker continues to be linked with a move away from the Spanish giants after being pushed to the fringes of Xabi Alonso's squad this season.

Manchester United are among a host of Premier League clubs who have expressed an interest in a loan deal for the Real Madrid youngster.

Lyon edging closer to Endrick loan switch

Aston Villa, Brentford and West Ham United have also been mentioned as potential suitors if Real Madrid opts to loan out Endrick for the second half of the season.

However, Man United and their fellow Premier League clubs are at risk of being left disappointed in the race for Endrick's services.

According to L'Equipe, Fonseca has held a 'direct conversation' with Endrick about the possibility of joining Lyon on loan in January.

The report claims that the talks persuaded the Brazilian starlet to make Lyon his number one priority for the next stage of his development.

Lyon and Real Madrid are currently in talks over the key details of the potential move, with Los Blancos keen to secure compensation for the loan exit.

The discussions could take time to finalise, although neither of the two clubs appears to be in a rush with the transfer window closed until the new year.

Why is Endrick pushing for Lyon move?

Endrick is desperate to play regular football after struggling for consistent minutes since officially joining Real Madrid in the summer of 2024.

Lyon should be able to offer him a regular starting spot, with Fonseca in need of an in-form forward following Martin Satriano's struggles in front of goal.

The 24-year-old has failed to find the net in any of his six Ligue 1 appearances since arriving on loan from Lens in the summer window.

Endrick will be able to continue playing in UEFA competition if he makes the switch to France, with Les Gones currently competing in the Europa League league phase.

Wherever he ends up in January, the teenager will be looking to play at a high level to make a serious claim to be in Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad at next year's World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.