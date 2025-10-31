Lyon head coach Paulo Fonseca refuses to rule out a January loan move for Real Madrid's Endrick, who is struggling for game time under Xabi Alonso.

The Brazilian has struggled to establish himself at the Santiago Bernabeu since he arrived from Palmeiras in the summer of 2024.

The change of coach in the summer has failed to have any positive impact on Endrick's game time, with the youngster still waiting to make his first appearance of the season.

After missing the opening stage of the campaign through injury, Endrick has had to settle for being an unused substitute in each of Real Madrid's last six league matches.

As a result of his struggles, there is speculation growing about whether he could leave on loan in January to gain regular game time elsewhere.

Fonsesca responds to Endrick loan rumours

French side Lyon have emerged as one of the frontrunners for Endrick's services, having initiated talks over a potential move in the January window.

Fonseca was coy when asked about the rumours ahead of Sunday's Ligue 1 meeting with Brest, although he refused to rule out the possibility that Endrick would join Les Gones in the new year.

“I can’t comment on players we didn’t sign yet," Fonseca said with a smile as quoted by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

"But for sure, when it’s about good players, they’re more than welcome!”

Who would be Endrick's competition at Lyon?

Lyon can currently call upon Lens loanee Martin Satriano as one of their main centre-forward options, although he lost his place to Pavel Sulc for the club's last two outings.

However, Sulc's preferred position is as an attacking midfielder, so there seems to be room for Endrick to make his case to be Lyon's new first-choice striker.

The 19-year-old will be desperate to play regular minutes to give him the best possible chance of forcing his way into Brazil's World Cup squad.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid seemingly have no plans to give Endrick a run of games, with Xabi Alonso admitting that the "circumstances haven’t been right" for him to play more this season.

From Real Madrid's perspective, it makes sense to send him out on loan to gain valuable experience and then reassess his squad status again at the start of next season.