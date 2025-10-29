Real Madrid attacker Endrick reportedly views a specific European club as the 'ideal solution' for a loan move during the winter transfer window.

Real Madrid attacker Endrick has reportedly welcomed interest from a specific club ahead of the winter transfer window.

Despite previous expectations that the 19-year-old would quickly become a key player at the Bernabeu, his career has taken an opposite turn.

Endrick has not played a single minute of competitive football during 2025-26 and it has become apparent that a loan exit in January is highly likely.

As well as interest from clubs in La Liga who would be prepared to offer him regular starts, there are admirers in the Premier League and other top divisions.

However, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, there has been movement with regards to a specific club looking to secure his signature.

Which club are favourites to sign Endrick?

Romano claims that Lyon have instigated discussions with the relevant parties as they bid to sign Endrick at the turn of the year.

The French club have allegedly already presented their plan to hand the starlet minutes during the second half of the season.

Furthermore, Endrick is said to have 'opened doors' to the switch to Ligue 1 and views it as the 'ideal solution'.

While it is acknowledged that the versatile attacker remains receptive to all offers for the foreseeable future, Lyon are currently viewed as the frontrunners for his services.

Why would Endrick benefit from Lyon transfer?

Despite their well-documented off-the-field issues that almost saw them relegated from Ligue 1, Lyon now sit two points adrift of leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

A total of 18 points have been accumulated from nine matches, while three successive wins have been posted in the League Phase of the Europa League.

One downside to their performances has been a lack of goals in comparison to the teams above them in France's top flight. As it stands, Lyon possess the 11th-best attacking record in the division with 13 goals from nine games.

Furthermore, there are several Portuguese-speaking players in the first-team squad, as well as head coach Paulo Fonseca.