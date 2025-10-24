Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson during next summer's transfer window.

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson during next summer's transfer window, but Los Blancos will have serious competition for his signature.

Anderson's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with his form since arriving at Forest in the summer of 2024 helping him to now become a part of Thomas Tuchel's England XI.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are all believed to be interested in signing the England international in 2026, while Newcastle United are allegedly exploring a potential return.

However, according to Defensa Central, Real Madrid are also in the hunt, with the 22-year-old said to be admired by senior figures at Bernabeu, which could lead a move next aummer.

The report claims that Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton is also a target, but Real Madrid believe that Anderson would be a slightly cheaper option.

Real Madrid 'considering' move for Forest midfielder Anderson

Anderson started his professional career with Newcastle, making 55 appearances for the club, before surprisingly being sold by the Magpies to Forest in the summer of 2024.

Newcastle were forced into the sale of an academy player due to the Premier League's rules surrounding profit and sustainability, and it is a departure that the Magpies regret.

Anderson has featured on 53 occasions for Forest since his arrival, scoring two goals and registering seven assists, while he has made a huge impression for England in their last four internationals.

Such has been Anderson's impression on Tuchel, it is understood that the Three Lions head coach now views the midfielder as a part of his starting XI for next year's World Cup.

How much would Anderson cost next summer?

Forest's hand would obviously be weakened if the Reds are relegated from the Premier League this season, but new head coach Sean Dyche will be expecting to lead the struggling team away from trouble in the coming weeks.

Providing that Forest remain in the Premier League, then the club could potentially demand as much as £75m for Anderson next summer, if he continues to impress in England's top flight.

That price could rise further with an eye-catching World Cup, and Forest have the midfielder on a five-year contract, with his deal at the City Ground not due to expire in June 2029.