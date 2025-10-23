Newcastle United allegedly consider making a move to re-sign midfielder Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest during next summer's transfer window.

Newcastle United are reportedly considering launching a move to re-sign midfielder Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest during next summer's transfer window, but they will face fierce competition.

Anderson joined Newcastle at the age of eight and progressed through the various youth teams at the club before making his debut for the senior side in 2021.

The midfielder featured on 55 occasions for the Magpies, including 44 appearances in the Premier League, before surprisingly being transferred to Forest in the summer of 2024.

Newcastle were reluctant to sell the Englishman, but the Premier League's rules surrounding profit and sustainability led to them agreeing to let their academy product depart.

Anderson has gone from strength to strength at Forest, enjoying an outstanding 2024-25 campaign, and he has also broken into the England set-up in the early stages of the season.

Newcastle 'in the race' for former midfielder Anderson

According to inews, Newcastle are looking to bolster their midfield, and having signed Sandro Tonali to a new contract, the Magpies are now switching their attention to Anderson.

The report claims that Eddie Howe's side are determined to bring Anderson back to St James' Park, but they are expected to face competition from Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Earlier this month, Newcastle boss Howe opened up on Anderson's departure.

“I’m very respectful of the fact he is at another football club and I would never normally talk about a player in that way, so, I won’t change that stance but… yeah…it is very regretful,” Howe told reporters.

“A player from the academy who had given so much, and the club had given so much to, all those years here and how people tried to develop those talents, for him not to be utilised here is a real shame.

“It [his sale] didn’t sit right with me then, doesn’t sit right with me today that we, as a football club, were forced to make a decision that we didn’t want to make, and a player that had given everything to rise through the ranks here to try to play for Newcastle, that was ended by financial restrictions.

“I do think it is slightly sad that academy products are now seen as a vehicle to sell and generate profit. That side of it, for me, just doesn’t go in tune with the development of players which, ultimately, is crucial at the younger age.”

Forest will find it tough to keep Anderson next summer

Forest allegedly value Anderson at £75m, and the 22-year-old is likely to be at the centre of a transfer scrap next summer, especially if he has a starring role for England at the 2026 World Cup.

The midfielder has excelled in England's last four internationals, and he is now in a strong position to start at next year's World Cup, which is a remarkable rise for the ex-Newcastle youngster.

Some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League will seemingly battle for him next year, and it will be very tough for Newcastle to win the race unless they are able to secure a return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign.

Forest's position, meanwhile, would be considerably weaker if they were relegated from the Premier League this term.