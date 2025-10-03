Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso addresses Federico Valverde situation amid Man United transfer talk

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso insists that Federico Valverde did not refuse to play at right-back in Tuesday's Champions League clash with Kairat.

Los Blancos are currently missing first-choice right-backs Dani Carvajal and Trent Alexander-Arnold through injury, and there had been claims that Valverde would start in that area against Kairat.

However, Valverde was ultimately an unused substitute in the European affair, with Raul Asencio featuring at right-back.

Ahead of the match, Valverde admitted that he is not overly comfortable at right-back, and he looked to be frustrated during the clash with Kairat, allegedly refusing to take part in the warm-up before the match.

However, the Uruguay international later took to social media to firmly deny that he had refused to play in defence.

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso on September 27, 2025

Alonso plays down Valverde rumours amid tension

Alonso has now insisted that Valverde never refused to play, and he said that the midfielder is "ready for tomorrow", with Real Madrid preparing to continue their La Liga season against Villarreal.

“No one has ever told me they don’t want to play a position. Everyone wants to play, but no one has ever told me that. Everyone is very willing, and from there, I’ll be the one who decides. Let that be clear," said Alonso.

“He’s ready for tomorrow. Good. All right, we should have all the players back tomorrow, including Valverde.”

When asked directly about Valverde's apparent refusal to take part in the rondo session before the match, the Real Madrid head coach said: “It’s something we like, which I think is good, because you have to be prepared for anything. I want everyone to participate.”

Federico Valverde for Real Madrid on July 1, 2025

Is there an issue between Real Madrid and Valverde?

There is no smoke without fire, and the fact that this situation has occurred during a time when Valverde is being linked with a move away from Real Madrid is very interesting indeed.

Manchester United are said to be determined to sign the 27-year-old during next summer's transfer window, with the Red Devils thought to be willing to pay as much as €100m (£87m) for him.

Valverde has a contract at Real Madrid until June 2029, but with Los Blancos planning to spend big on a new midfielder next summer - potentially Vitinha from Paris Saint-Germain - it is not impossible to imagine a scenario which ends with the South American leaving the Bernabeu in a big-money deal.

