Real Madrid are reportedly open to letting Brazilian attacker Rodrygo leave the club during this summer's transfer window.

The 24-year-old only played 92 minutes of football at the 2025 Club World Cup, with new Los Blancos head coach Xabi Alonso preferring other options in the final third of the field.

Rodrygo was again an important player for Real Madrid during the 2024-25 campaign, making 54 appearances in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and registering 11 assists in the process.

However, there is currently widespread speculation when it comes to the Brazilian, who is said to be unsettled in the Spanish capital and looking for an exit route before the end of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal continue to be credited with an interest in Rodrygo, while it is understood that Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on a player who has 68 goals and 51 assists in 270 matches for Real Madrid.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid are willing to sell Rodrygo this summer, with a direct meeting between the attacker's representatives and the club set to take place next week.

Romano claims that Rodrygo will not be making the move to the Saudi Pro League despite the speculation, with the forward only interested in continuing his career in European football.

Rodrygo was an unused substitute against Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup on Wednesday night, as Real Madrid suffered a 4-0 defeat.

Explaining his decision not to use Rodrygo, head coach Alonso told reporters: “These are match decisions. The way the match was going, we needed another profile. There have been no decisions for the future. We haven't rotated too much in this Club World Cup and the context will be different in the future.”

Arsenal, PSG continue to be linked with Rodrygo

Real Madrid are believed to want in the region of £80m for Rodrygo, so it would be a substantial deal, and there are not too many clubs in world football that would be able to afford a transfer of this magnitude.

PSG are one of them, but it is difficult to imagine where he fits into their starting XI, while Arsenal would surely only be able to complete a deal if a move for Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres falls through.

There have been suggestions of a potential swap deal which would see Vitinha move to Real Madrid and Rodrygo head in the opposite direction, but PSG will be determined to keep hold of their Portuguese midfielder.