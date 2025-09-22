Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso insists that he is "happy" with Vinicius Junior's contribution this season amid the attacker's frustration.

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has insisted that he is "happy" with Vinicius Junior's contribution this season amid the speculation surrounding the Brazilian's future.

Vinicius is yet to complete 90 minutes for Los Blancos this term, and he was been named on the bench twice already in the opening weeks of the new season, including against Marseille in the Champions League.

The 25-year-old has cut a frustrated figure this season, and he was unhappy at being substituted in the latter stages of Saturday's 2-0 victory over Espanyol in Spain's top flight.

Vinicius is said to be seriously considering his future, with a move away from Bernabeu during the January transfer window thought to be possible if he continues to feel uneasy at the club.

Alonso was questioned on the former Flamengo youngster during his press conference to preview Tuesday's game against Levante, with Real Madrid looking to make it six wins from six La Liga matches this term.

Alonso "happy" with Vinicius amid exit speculation

“I was a player, and when they substituted me… it wasn’t the best time. I took it normally, naturally. I don’t make a big deal out of it," said Alonso when asked about the forward's reaction to being substituted.

“The other day, everyone was happy… with the win and the feeling. And that’s what we need: to be a team. Everyone understands the role we want for the team, that we have to contribute.

“I’m happy with what he’s doing, and we’re just getting started. There’s still a long way to go, and he should feel important.”

Alonso now has a major decision to make when it comes to his starting XI against Levante, especially as the returns of Jude Bellingham, Endrick and Eduardo Camavinga have bolstered his options.

Will Vinicius start against Levante on Tuesday?

The expectation is that Vinicius will be in the XI on Tuesday night; Real Madrid could potentially switch back to a 4-3-3, with Gonzalo Garcia set to drop out in the final third of the field.

However, Franco Mastantuono has had an excellent start to his Real Madrid career, while Rodrygo is also pushing to return, so Alonso has a number of options in the final third of the field.

Kylian Mbappe could potentially be rested from the start, but Alonso will be wary of making such a call considering that the Frenchman has made an excellent start to the season, scoring seven times in six appearances.