Real Madrid have reportedly identified Nottingham Forest defender Murillo as a potential transfer target.

Murillo has developed a reputation as one of the Premier League's top centre-backs since joining Forest from Corinthians in 2023.

Last season, the 23-year-old started 36 of Forest's 38 Premier League games to help the club finish in seventh place and secure European qualification.

Murillo continues to be one of the first names on the teammate, but there appears to be some uncertainty surrounding his long-term future at the City Ground.

A recent report claimed that fellow Premier League side Chelsea are interested in signing the Forest star in the January transfer window.

Real Madrid eyeing Chelsea-linked Murillo

Meanwhile, according to Defensa Central, Real Madrid's chief scout, Juni Calafat, has earmarked Murillo as a potential option for the Spanish giants.

The report claims that Real Madrid is keeping tabs on the Brazil international, although his valuation appears to be a stumbling block for Real Madrid.

There is a belief that Forest will demand at least €60m (£52m) for a player who is under contract until the summer of 2029.

However, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reluctant to pay such a high price for a centre-back, especially as there are a number of high-profile centre-backs who could become free agents next summer.

Who are Real Madrid's other defensive targets?

Marc Guehi is believed to be on Real Madrid's radar, with his Crystal Palace contract set to expire at the end of the campaign.

Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano and Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate have also entered the final 12 months of their respective deals, making them possible options for Xabi Alonso's side.

The free agent market is made more appealing by the possibility that Real Madrid could see two centre-backs walk away for nothing next summer.

David Alaba is widely expected to depart when his contract runs out next June, while it remains to be seen whether Antonio Rudiger signs an extension with the 15-time European champions.