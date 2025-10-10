Chelsea are reportedly eyeing up a move for Nottingham Forest defender Murillo ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

The 23-year-old is not the only player who could be leaving the City Ground in the near future, with England international Elliot Anderson supposedly wanted elsewhere ahead of 2026.

Following a string of standout displays in the Premier League and for Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions, the midfielder is said to be attracting the attention of former club Newcastle United.

Forest have endured a difficult start to the top-flight term and are currently hovering above the relegation zone under new head coach Ange Postecoglou.

After a troubling opening to his tenure in the East Midlands, the Australian's position in the managerial hotseat is already under serious threat.

Chelsea want Forest defender Murillo?

According to Football Insider, Chelsea could be the latest club to target the chaos at the City Ground ahead of the new calendar year.

The report claims that the Club World Cup winners are keen on securing the services of Nottingham Forest man Murillo during the January window.

With the centre-back just turning 23 over the summer, Chelsea supposedly believe that the player could become a star at Stamford Bridge in the coming years.

It is understood that Enzo Maresca's troops made a swoop last January for Murillo, who ultimately decided to renew his terms with the Tricky Trees.

However, after Forest have collected just the single Premier League win from seven matches so far, the narrative has changed somewhat, meaning that a New Year switch could be on the cards for the Brazilian.

Chelsea putting out fires in January

Following a wave of injury problems at the beginning of this season, Chelsea have highlighted their centre-back department as a priority area for bolstering in January.

Suffering a serious knee injury at the start of the term, Levi Colwill is now sidelined until after the New Year, whilst Tosin Adarabioyo and Benoit Badiashile have also picked up problems in recent times.

The midseason arrival of Forest man Murillo would ease the pressure on the backline of Chelsea, who are currently sitting seventh in the Premier League