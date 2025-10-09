Newcastle United will reportedly struggle to meet the 'extortionate' demands of Nottingham Forest to re-sign midfielder Elliot Anderson.

The Magpies reluctantly sold the 22-year-old academy graduate to Forest for around £35m in the summer of 2024 to avoid a Premier League points deduction for breaching Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Anderson has since blossomed into one of the Premier League’s brightest young players at Forest, who finished seventh in the top flight last season, and his rise was rewarded with two senior international caps for England last month.

The midfielder has made a notable impression for Thomas Tuchel’s side, as he led all Three Lions players for successful passes (182), possession won (23), forward passes (48), successful long passes (10) and tackles (five) across his first two caps against Andorra and Serbia.

Prior to Newcastle’s 2-0 win at home to Forest last weekend, Magpies boss Eddie Howe admitted that Anderson’s exit still does not “sit right” with him and he “would love” to see the midfielder return to St James’ Park.

Howe wants Anderson return, but Newcastle face ‘very hard’ battle

“I’m very respectful of the fact he is at another football club and I would never normally talk about a player in that way, so, I won’t change that stance but… yeah… it is very regretful,” Howe told reporters.

“A player from the academy who had given so much, and the club had given so much to, all those years here and how people tried to develop those talents, for him not to be utilised here is a real shame.

“It [his sale] didn’t sit right with me then, doesn’t sit right with me today that we, as a football club, were forced to make a decision that we didn’t want to make, and a player that had given everything to rise through the ranks here to try to play for Newcastle, that was ended by financial restrictions.

“I do think it is slightly sad that academy products are now seen as a vehicle to sell and generate profit. That side of it, for me, just doesn’t go in tune with the development of players which, ultimately, is crucial at the younger age.”

Although both Howe and Newcastle are keen to reunite with Anderson in the future, Football Insider journalist Peter O’Rouke claims that the Magpies will find it ‘very hard’ to lure him away from Nottingham Forest.

Forest could price Newcastle out of Anderson transfer

New Forest head coach Ange Postecoglou does not want to lose Anderson and it is claimed that the club are likely to demand an ‘extortionate figure’ for the midfielder in an attempt to fend off any interest.

It is thought that Anderson could be valued at around £70m when the January transfer window opens as a result of his impressive performances and potential.

Forest are therefore ‘expected’ to retain the services of Anderson until at least the end of the season, when there could be a high-profile race for his signature involving a number of clubs.

Anderson, who has also been linked with Manchester United, in said to be in ‘no major rush’ to leave the City Ground, where he is under contract until the summer of 2029.