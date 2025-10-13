Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to wave goodbye to David Alaba next summer, with the Austrian legend linked to former loan club Hoffenheim in Germany.

Real Madrid defender David Alaba is reportedly prepared to leave at the end of the season, with a return to the Bundesliga possible.

The 33-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under Xabi Alonso at the Bernabeu, as shown by the player's lack of minutes this season.

Alaba was an unused substitute just before the international break, when Real Madrid secured a 3-1 success over Villarreal on home soil.

The veteran defender has managed just two La Liga appearances so far in 2025-26, failing to start a top-flight contest and featuring for a combined 10 minutes.

Since making the high-profile free transfer from Bayern Munich during the summer of 2021, Alaba has played 119 matches for Real Madrid, winning two Spanish crowns and two Champions League titles.

Real Madrid veteran Alaba returning to Bundesliga?

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Real Madrid fringe player Alaba is preparing to wave goodbye to the Bernabeu in the near future.

With the Austrian's contract at Los Blancos expiring in June, there is supposedly 'no chance' of an extension to his terms at the club.

As a result, it is said to be a given that Alaba departs on a free transfer at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season, bringing a five-year spell at Real Madrid to an end.

Briefly enjoying the loan services of the defender all the way back in the 2010-11 campaign, Hoffenheim is understood to be a potential suitor for the player next summer.

However, it is believed that the Bundesliga club hold concerns regarding their ability to afford Alaba's wages, as well as the 33-year-old's recent injury record.

Ageing Alaba still has plenty to fight for

Despite losing his spot at the forefront of Real Madrid's plans over recent years, Alaba remains a key figure on the international stage.

The defender started both matches during the October break for Austria, who are fighting to qualify for next year's World Cup.

The North American spectacle could be Alaba's final tournament on the international stage, on which he is yet to lift a major title.