Real Madrid survived several scares to eventually secure a 3-1 victory over 10-man Villarreal on Saturday night, courtesy of a Vinicius Junior brace and Kylian Mbappe strike.

The first half was largely one-way traffic as Real Madrid searched for the opener, but despite several close calls, Villarreal produced the best chance of the half as Tani Oluwaseyi went one-on-one with Thibaut Courtois but was unable to convert, leaving the game still goalless at the break.

Real Madrid did not have to wait for long to break the deadlock in the second half, as Vinicius scored just two minutes from the restart, and the Brazilian soon doubled their lead after winning the penalty and converting from the spot.

Villarreal immediately responded as Georges Mikautadze scored a fantastic goal to give the visitors a way back into the match, but a Santiago Mourino red card and Mbappe goal quickly followed, leaving Real Madrid in control and ultimately able to claim all three points and move back to the top of La Liga.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Real Madrid were far from at their best defensively, but Los Blancos demonstrated why they are such a threatening team in attack today, creating numerous chances and scoring three goals as they defeated Villarreal.

Franco Mastantuono, Mbappe and Vinicius all had several opportunities throughout the match before the Brazilian eventually broke the deadlock, and the goals started to flow from there, as Los Blancos netted twice more to secure all three points and return to the top of the table.

There will still be concerns about the number of chances Real Madrid are giving up, with Villarreal able to break through their defence multiple times, only for a late challenge or Courtois to come to the rescue, or a lack of final-third quality meaning Los Blancos were able to survive the scares.

REAL MADRID VS. VILLARREAL HIGHLIGHTS

47th min: Real Madrid 1-0 Villarreal (Vinicius Junior)

Vinicius Junior gives Real Madrid the lead!

A long ball forward is cleverly flicked on by Mbappe to Vinicius on the left wing, and the Brazilian collects the ball and drives into the penalty area.

Vinicius skips past one defender onto his right foot, and his effort takes a slight deflection and beats Arnau Tenas at his near post, making it 1-0 to the hosts.

69th min: Real Madrid 2-0 Villarreal (Vinicius Junior)



??? Taking the game by storm. pic.twitter.com/SgfB6LmmYD

— LALIGA English (@LaLigaEN) October 4, 2025

Vinicius makes it two!

The Brazilian winger is brought down inside the Villarreal penalty area, and the referee awards Real Madrid with a penalty.

Mbappe hands the ball to Vinicius, and the winger's penalty squirms under the arms of Tenas and into the back of the net, doubling Real Madrid's lead.

73rd min: Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal (Georges Mikautadze)

Villarreal have one back - game on!

Villarreal are patiently building their attack down the left side of the pitch, eventually working the ball to Mikautadze in a more central position.

The striker, on the edge of the area, takes a touch and whips his shot into the bottom left corner, giving Courtois no chance.

77th min: Santiago Mourino (Villarreal) red card

Villarreal are now down to 10!

Vinicius looks to burst past Mourino down the left side of the pitch, but the defender sticks out an arm and the Brazilian goes down under the challenge.

Mourino, already on a yellow, receives his second caution of the match and, as a result, is given his marching orders.

81st min: Real Madrid 3-1 Villarreal (Kylian Mbappe)



Mbappé has scored for a FIFTH LALIGA game in a row ?? pic.twitter.com/gqCWXxxGee

— LALIGA English (@LaLigaEN) October 4, 2025

Mbappe surely puts the game to bed, Real Madrid restore their two-goal lead!

Jude Bellingham wins possession back high up the pitch for Real Madrid, and the ball falls to Mbappe on the edge of the area and plays it into Brahim Diaz.

Diaz looks to shoot but cuts his pass back across to Mbappe, and the striker sweeps the ball into the gaping net to restore Los Blancos' two-goal advantage.

MAN OF THE MATCH - VINICIUS JUNIOR

Vinicius was exceptional tonight, playing a key role as Real Madrid claimed all three points to move back to the top of the La Liga standings.

The Brazilian not only scored Real Madrid's opening two goals, but the winger also drew the foul that saw Mourino receive his second yellow and subsequent red card.

In addition, Vinicius created the most chances (six), completed the most dribbles (six) and won the most duels (11), rounding out a wonderful performance.

REAL MADRID VS. VILLARREAL MATCH STATS

Possession: Real Madrid 69%-31% Villarreal

Shots: Real Madrid 26-9 Villarreal

Shots on target: Real Madrid 7-2 Villarreal

Corners: Real Madrid 4-0 Villarreal

Fouls: Real Madrid 9-14 Villarreal

BEST STATS



100 - French ?? players to reach 100 appearances for @realmadriden in LaLiga: 1⃣ Karim Benzema - 439 2⃣ Raphaël Varane - 236 3⃣ Zinedine Zidane - 155 4⃣ Ferland Mendy - 128 5⃣ Eduardo Camavinga - 116 6⃣ AURÉLIEN TCHOUAMÉNI - 100 Milestone. pic.twitter.com/QEIFAf7nFX

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 4, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Both teams will now have a two-week period of rest as the October international break takes place before returning for matchday nine fixtures in La Liga.

Real Madrid return to action with a trip to face Getafe on October 19, while Villarreal will play host to Real Betis on October 18.

