Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly ready to battle for the signature of Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck, who is attracting interest from Bayern Munich.

The 25-year-old has developed and honed his craft since he joined Dortmund from Freiburg in the summer of 2022.

Schlotterbeck is now regarded as a key member of the Dortmund squad, as demonstrated by the fact that he has worn the captain's armband in the past four league games.

However, his long-term future at Dortmund is shrouded in uncertainty, having entered the final two years of his contract.

Real Madrid, Barcelona targeting Schlotterbeck

Schlotterbeck's impressive performances and uncertain contract situation have led to links with some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Bayern Munich appear to be leading the race for the defender's signature, while Liverpool has been mentioned as potential suitors, although the Reds reportedly have no 'concrete plans' to sign Schlotterbeck at this current stage.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid and Barcelona are also in the race to prise the centre-back away from Signal Iduna Park.

The two Clasico rivals seemingly have work to do to steal a march on Bayern, while Dortmund have not giving up hope of keeping one of their prized assets.

Dortmund director Lars Ricken recently warned Schlotterbeck that they will not let contract talks to drag out indefinitely.

Why are Real Madrid and Barcelona eyeing defenders?

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso may need to bolster his backline in 2026, with David Alaba out of contract at the end of the season.

Antonio Rudiger has also entered the final year of his contract, and it remains to be seen whether he signs a renewal with Los Blancos.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are still searching for a suitable replacement for experienced defender Inigo Martinez, who completed a move to Saudi Arabia in the summer.

Martinez has proven to a big miss for Hansi Flick this season, and the Blaugrana will be desperate to recruit a new long-term centre-back partner for Pau Cubarsi.