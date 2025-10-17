[monks data]
Team News: Getafe vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's La Liga clash between Getafe and Real Madrid.

Real Madrid will continue their 2025-26 La Liga campaign with a clash against Getafe on Sunday.

Los Blancos recorded a 3-1 win over Villarreal before the international break, while the hosts were beaten 2-1 by Osasuna last time out, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.


GETAFE VS. REAL MADRID

GETAFE

Out: Jiri Letacek (knock)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Soria; Dakonam, Abqar, Duarte; Femenia, Milla, Arambarri, Rico; Martin; Liso, Mayoral

REAL MADRID

Out: Ferland Mendy (thigh), Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring), Dani Carvajal (muscle), Dean Huijsen (muscle), Antonio Rudiger (muscle), Dani Ceballos (muscle)

Doubtful: Kylian Mbappe (ankle) and Franco Mastantuono (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Valverde, Militao, Asencio, Carreras; Guler, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Mastantuono, Mbappe, Vinicius

