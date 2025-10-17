Real Madrid will continue their 2025-26 La Liga campaign with a clash against Getafe on Sunday.
Los Blancos recorded a 3-1 win over Villarreal before the international break, while the hosts were beaten 2-1 by Osasuna last time out, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
GETAFE VS. REAL MADRID
GETAFE
Out: Jiri Letacek (knock)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Soria; Dakonam, Abqar, Duarte; Femenia, Milla, Arambarri, Rico; Martin; Liso, Mayoral
REAL MADRID
Out: Ferland Mendy (thigh), Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring), Dani Carvajal (muscle), Dean Huijsen (muscle), Antonio Rudiger (muscle), Dani Ceballos (muscle)
Doubtful: Kylian Mbappe (ankle) and Franco Mastantuono (muscle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Valverde, Militao, Asencio, Carreras; Guler, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Mastantuono, Mbappe, ViniciusNo Data Analysis info