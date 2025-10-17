Sports Mole previews Sunday's La Liga clash between Getafe and Real Madrid, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Real Madrid will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in Spain's top flight when they resume their domestic campaign away to Getafe on Sunday night.

Los Blancos are currently top of the La Liga table, boasting 21 points from their opening eight matches of the campaign, while Getafe are 11th, picking up 11 points from their first eight games of the season.

Getafe have been relatively solid in La Liga this season, boasting a record of three wins, two draws and three defeats from eight matches, with 11 points leaving them in a respectable 11th leading into gameweek nine.

The Deep Blue Ones finished 13th in Spain's top flight last season, so there is room for improvement this term, and they will be eyeing their first top-half finish since 2019-20.

Jose Bordalas' side have not actually been victorious in the league since beating 10-man Real Oviedo on September 13, though, picking up only two points from their last four games at this level.

Getafe's last home match ended in a 1-1 draw with Levante on September 27, while they entered the October international break off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Osasuna.

The Deep Blue Ones have locked horns with Real Madrid on 40 previous occasions, suffering 30 defeats, and they have been beaten in each of their last seven games with the capital giants.

Real Madrid beat Getafe 1-0 in the corresponding match last season, while they have only lost once to the Deep Blue Ones away from home since August 2012, demonstrating the size of the home side's task here.

Five of Real Madrid's six losses to Getafe have come on the road, though, and Los Blancos have had a number of players away on international duty, so the playing field could be somewhat levelled this weekend.

Xabi Alonso's side entered the October international break off the back of an impressive 3-1 win over Villarreal, and a total of 21 points from eight matches has left them at the top of the table, two points clear of second-placed Barcelona, who will tackle Girona on Saturday afternoon.

There is a strong chance that Real Madrid will have dropped to second by the time that this game kicks off, but they will be the favourites to claim all three points ahead of a huge Champions League contest at home to Italian giants Juventus next week.

Real Madrid will then welcome Barcelona for El Clasico on October 26, and that match is shaping up to be a blockbuster and hugely-important affair, even this early in the 2025-26 campaign.

Getafe La Liga form:

LWLDDL

Real Madrid La Liga form:

WWWWLW

Real Madrid form (all competitions):

WWWLWW

Getafe are set to be without the services of goalkeeper Jiri Letacek due to a knock, but the hosts will be boosted by the return of Adrian Liso following his involvement in the Under-20s World Cup for Spain Under-20s.

Liso has scored three times in five La Liga appearances this season and is expected to be introduced straight back into the starting side.

Borja Mayoral has come up with two goals in six appearances this term, and he is also set to feature in the final third of the field, while there will be a spot in the side for ex-Real Madrid midfielder Mario Martin.

As for Real Madrid, Ferland Mendy, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dani Carvajal, Dean Huijsen and Antonio Rudiger are unavailable for selection through injury.

However, Kylian Mbappe (ankle) and Franco Mastantuono (muscle) have both overcome issues which they suffered during the October international break, and the pair are expected to be in the XI.

Federico Valverde is likely to be required at right-back on Sunday, while there should also be a start in midfield for Jude Bellingham, who has had a frustrating start to the campaign.

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Dakonam, Abqar, Duarte; Femenia, Milla, Arambarri, Rico; Martin; Liso, Mayoral

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Valverde, Militao, Asencio, Carreras; Guler, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Mastantuono, Mbappe, Vinicius

We say: Getafe 1-2 Real Madrid

Getafe are capable of making this a very tricky match for Real Madrid, and it would not be a shock to see a draw on Sunday. However, we just have a feeling that Los Blancos will be able to navigate their way to all three points, which would ensure top spot heading into El Clasico.

