Time for Trent? How Real Madrid could line up against Rayo

Sports Mole looks at how Real Madrid could line up in Sunday's La Liga clash with Rayo Vallecano.

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso could hand just a third La Liga start of the season to Trent Alexander-Arnold in Sunday's contest with Rayo Vallecano.

Alexander-Arnold made his return from a hamstring injury off the bench against Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday night, but he has not featured in La Liga since September 13.

An introduction for the England international would allow Federico Valverde to move further forward, with Aurelien Tchouameni set to be out until the end of November with a hamstring issue.

Dani Carvajal (knee) and Antonio Rudiger (muscle) are again definitely out for the title hopefuls, while David Alaba (calf) and Franco Mastantuono (groin) are highly unlikely to be involved.

Eduardo Camavinga could be the player to drop out of the midfield, with Rodrygo potentially being introduced in the final third of the field to play alongside Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

Mastantuono would have been the favourite to return to the side down the right, but the Argentina international is dealing with a groin problem.

Arda Guler continues to thrive for Real Madrid this season and is set to feature in the starting team once again, while Thibaut Courtois will operate between the sticks off the back of a stunning performance at Anfield in the Champions League.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Guler, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius

