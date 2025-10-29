Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch the La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Valencia.

Real Madrid will be bidding to make it six straight wins in all competitions when they welcome Valencia to Bernabeu in gameweek eleven of the 2025-26 La Liga campaign.

Los Blancos are currently top of the La Liga table, five points clear of second-placed Barcelona, while Los Che are 18th, picking up just nine points from their first 10 games of the season.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Real Madrid vs. Valencia kick off?

The La Liga game will kick off at 8pm on Saturday night.

Where is Real Madrid vs. Valencia being played?

The match will take place at Real Madrid's Bernabeu stadium.

Valencia incredibly beat Real Madrid 2-1 at Bernabeu in the last meeting between the two sides in April 2025, and Los Blancos have only been victorious in one of their last three matches with Los Che.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Valencia in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valencia will not be shown live.

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available through Disney+, which will show one La Liga game per week in the UK as part of a three-year broadcasting deal.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to Disney+ will show highlights of the best incidents and the goals.

Real Madrid vs. Valencia: What's the story?

Real Madrid were excellent in El Clasico last weekend, running out 2-1 winners over Barcelona, with the result moving them five points clear at the top of the La Liga table.

Xabi Alonso's side have won nine and lost one of their 10 league matches this season, and the capital giants will be bidding to put another three points on the board against their struggling opponents.

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been a tough start to the season for Valencia, with nine points from 10 matches leaving them down in 18th spot in the division.

Real Madrid lead the overall head-to-head record against Valencia 111 wins to 59, while there have also been 43 draws in the previous 213 matches between the two teams.

