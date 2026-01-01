Real Madrid vs. Real Betis: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for La Liga clash

By Matt Law | 01 Jan 2026 16:57 , Last updated: 01 Jan 2026 16:59

Real Madrid will resume their La Liga campaign against Real Betis on Sunday.

Xabi Alonso's side are currently second in the La Liga table, four points behind leaders Barcelona, while Real Betis occupy sixth spot in Spain's top flight.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Real Madrid vs. Real Betis kick off?

The La Liga contest will kick off at 3.15pm UK time on Sunday afternoon.

Where is Real Madrid vs. Real Betis being played?

Real Madrid will welcome Real Betis to Bernabeu on Sunday afternoon.

The corresponding match between the two sides last season ended in a 2-0 win for Real Madrid, but Real Betis do have a relatively recent Bernabeu success to their name, triumphing 2-0 in the famous stadium in May 2019.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Real Betis in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Betis will be available to watch on Premier Sports 1. You can subscribe through Sky, Virgin Media, or online via Premier Sports.

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available through the Premier Sports website and the STV Player.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to Premier Sports will show highlights of the best incidents and the goals.

Real Madrid vs. Real Betis: What's the story?

Real Madrid might be seven points behind division leaders Barcelona by the time that they take to the field on Sunday, with the current leaders in action on Saturday against Espanyol.

Los Blancos need to show some consistency in the coming months after a difficult period, but they have been hit with the news that Kylian Mbappe is facing a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Real Madrid will be the favourites to overcome Real Betis on Sunday, but the last match between the two sides was won by the Green and Whites, recording a 2-1 victory last March.

Manuel Pellegrini's side are having another solid campaign, picking up 28 points from their 17 matches to sit sixth in the table, and as mentioned, the Seville outfit have a recent Bernabeu success to their name, recording a 2-0 win in May 2019.