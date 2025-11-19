Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch the La Liga clash between Elche and Real Madrid.

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign with a clash against Elche on Sunday.

Los Blancos are currently top of the La Liga table, three points ahead of second-placed Barcelona, while their opponents are 11th in the division, picking up 15 points from their first 12 matches of the season.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Elche vs. Real Madrid kick off?

The La Liga contest will kick off at 8pm UK time on Sunday night.

Where is Elche vs. Real Madrid being played?

Real Madrid will visit Elche's home ground of Estadio Martínez Valero this weekend.

Los Blancos recorded a 3-0 victory when the two teams last met in the stadium in October 2022, while Elche have not managed to record a home success over the capital giants since March 1978.

How to watch Elche vs. Real Madrid in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, the La Liga match between Elche and Real Madrid will be available to watch on Premier Sports 1. You can subscribe through Sky, Virgin Media, or online via Premier Sports.

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available through the Premier Sports website and the STV Player.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to Premier Sports will show highlights of the best incidents and the goals.

Elche vs. Real Madrid: What's the story?

Real Madrid were held to a goalless draw by Rayo Vallecano in their last match before the international break, but Xabi Alonso's side still sit three points clear of second-placed Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table.

Los Blancos have won 10, drawn one and lost one of their 12 league games this season, and they will be the favourites to overcome Elche in Spain's top flight this weekend.

Real Madrid have won 35 of their previous 53 matches against Elche, only suffering six defeats in the process.

Elche haven impressed this season following their promotion from the Segunda Division, though, picking up 15 points from their 12 matches, which has left them in 11th spot, and the hosts have only been beaten on three occasions in Spain's top flight during the 2025-26 campaign.

