The next edition of El Clasico is taking on worrying contours for managers Hansi Flick and Xabi Alonso. This is because the match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, scheduled for October 26, already has 15 injured players between the two clubs.

The match that will be held at the Santiago Bernabeu could define the new leader in La Liga. Therefore, the clubs' technical committees remain concerned about the recovery of important players.

In recent days, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, Franco Mastantuono and Dani Olmo were added to the injury list.

Barcelona's injury crisis

The Blaugrana have eight absences. Among them, Lamine Yamal, who noticed pubic problems during his last training session with the Spain national team, has improved, but is still a doubt for El Clasico.

Dani Olmo could not complete training with the Spain national team and returned to Barcelona to treat a calf muscle problem.

Fermin Lopez started partial training with the group after suffering a muscle injury in his left leg against Getafe, whilst goalkeeper Joan Garcia was diagnosed with a ruptured meniscus in his left knee and was operated on on September 27. His return forecast was four to six weeks.

Raphinha finished the match against Oviedo with thigh pain. The forecast was that he would be out for three weeks and the recovery period would end two days before the derby.

Someone also facing a long period in the medical department is Gavi. The midfielder recently underwent arthroscopy on his right knee. Barcelona estimate the absence will be four or five months. This is the second serious injury he has suffered to that joint.

Although he is entering the final phase of recovery, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who underwent surgery to correct back problems in July, will only be able to play in January.

Finally, the Catalans' latest setback is Robert Lewandowski. According to Barcelona, the Pole returned from international duty with a muscle injury in his left thigh tendon.

Real Madrid's injuries before El Clasico

On Real Madrid's side, Mbappe had a right ankle injury aggravated during the match against Azerbaijan in the European World Cup Qualifiers.

The Frenchman had already injured the area during commitments with Los Merengues, but suffered two more knocks and is still a doubt for the clash against Barcelona.

Argentina also confirmed that Mastantuono will be out for the rest of the international break commitments due to a muscle strain in his left thigh. The injury does not appear to be serious, but there is still no confirmation of the player's participation in the match held at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Another player who could also be left out of manager Xabi Alonso's plans is Dean Huijsen. The defender underwent examinations with the Madrid club, where muscle fatigue was found.

In Dani Carvajal's case, Real Madrid have a little more hope in his recovery. The full-back is progressing well after the injury suffered during the derby against Atletico Madrid and should start training at the same pace as his teammates after the international break.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has less chance of participating in the derby. The Englishman suffered a thigh tendon injury on 16th September, in the match against Marseille, with a forecast absence of six to eight weeks.

There are also long-term absences. This is the case with Ferland Mendy, who has been unavailable for Real Madrid since 26th April, when he suffered a muscle injury in the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona. It is not yet known when he will return from the injury, as he continues training alone.

Finally, the space in Los Merengues' medical department is also occupied by Antonio Rudiger, who suffered a muscle injury in his left thigh in September. The defender played in only three matches this season, only one for Real Madrid, still in August, and the last for the Germany national team on September 7, against Northern Ireland.

The club gave no return forecast, but according to Spanish newspaper As, Rudiger should be between 10 and 12 weeks in recovery. This will be the third time the player has missed the squad for a long sequence of matches this year.

This article was originally published on Trivela.